Experience Caribbean luxury like never before: Virgin Limited Edition launches Moskito Island

Luxury has been redefined in the British Virgin Islands as the highly-anticipated, brand new Moskito Island makes its debut. More than 14 years in the making, Moskito Island is the newest, and one of the most exclusive, private islands in the Caribbean.

Home to privately owned villa estates, all brought together by first-class communal recreational amenities, Moskito Island is the perfect luxurious escape. Two brand new estates, The Point Estate and The Oasis Estate, are the latest additions, joining the existing 11-bedroom Branson Estate on Moskito Island in the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio. Each estate brings its own sense of style through striking architecture and one-off design, to create exceptionally unique island retreats.

Sprawling 125 acres, Moskito Island brings a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience to the Caribbean. From 1 October, The Point Estate and The Oasis Estate will be available for exclusive buyouts through Virgin Limited Edition, Richard Branson’s global collection of unique retreats and luxury hotels.

The Oasis Estate

Perched on the highest point of the island, The Oasis Estate offers nine-room accommodation in a uniquely chic villa. The four-storey main house is the ultimate entertaining abode, with multiple bars – including a swim-up pool bar – an expansive billiards and movie room, and a rooftop deck that boasts unobstructed 360-degree views of the island.

A curved wraparound master pool brings a luxurious curving element to the space, and joins the main house with three individual guest pods. These sit at the edge of the estate, providing their own sense of privacy. The poolside pods each come with their own kitchenette and living areas, as do each of the guest rooms in the main house.

The crown jewel of The Oasis Estate is the master guestroom, featuring an open-plan bedroom and living area that seamlessly transitions onto an extensive 180-degree and entertaining area, offering some of the best views on the estate. Guests will wake up to sunrise views overlooking neighbouring Necker Island, before later soaking up sweeping sunset views from the outdoor bathtub. The terrace also features sun loungers and a dining table, creating the perfect entertainment space at this beautiful private retreat.

The Point Estate

Overlooking the island’s stunning Manchioneel Beach, The Point Estate offers eight-bedroom accommodation in a cliffside villa. Drawing design inspiration from the homeowners’ travels across the world, The Point Estate is built up the cliff, offering free-standing accommodation and one main entertaining hub house. The main house offering a dining and entertainment space, with a contemporary kitchen and bar, and a huge infinity-edge pool with 180-degree views of the surrounding turquoise waters.

A unique open-air dining pavilion sits right at the cliff edge and offers the best views of the dramatic sunsets. Guests staying at The Point Estate have exclusive, direct stair access to Manchioneel Beach – Moskito Island’s primary beach – complete with a dining pavilion, stocked bar and guest facilities.

With eight bedrooms, including a playful eight-bunk children’s room in the main house, the estate comfortable sleeps up to 22 guests, making it an ideal family destination. The estate has two master bedrooms: Hillside Master, which overlooks the entire estate, and Seaside Master, a quiet cove at the bottom of the estate with incredible views.

The Branson Estate

The two new estates join the enviable Branson Estate, designed and owned by the Branson family and opened in 2020. Set in an idyllic location – right next to the island’s communal recreational facilities – The Branson Estate was the first estate to be built on Moskito Island. It offers three beautiful villas connected by elevated wooden walkways.

The main residence, Headland House, is home to the estate’s main living, dining and entertaining areas, master suite and two guestrooms. The four-bedroomed Beach Villa is a seaside oasis, with its own private infinity pool and living areas. And the Mangrove Villa offering striking views of the neighbouring islands. In true barefoot luxury style, The Branson Estate is home to beautiful seaside dining and play areas that seamlessly blend indoor-outdoor living for a relaxing, private vacation.

Recreation

Each private estate on Moskito Island is brought together by a multitude of communal recreational amenities, including the master Beach Pavilion with a bar, gaming and movie areas, wrap-around pool and a communal beach. There are also two floodlit artificial grass tennis courts, which can host group tournaments, lessons, or a casual knock about with friends.

Guests can also enjoy a multitude of dining outlets on-island, private in-room or beachside spa treatments, watersports and a host of other activities that can be organised to cater for the whole group. The British Virgin Islands also offers some of the best crystal blue waters in the world to explore, whether snorkelling the reefs and shipwrecks or swimming with the turtles.

