Exclusive competition: win an iPad and 12 months of unlimited reading

Want to win an iPad and a year of reading? Virgin Red and Readly are offering members the chance to win an iPad and a 12 month subscription to Readly. Seven lucky runners up will share 100,000 Virgin Points: two x 25,000 points and five x 10,000 points.

Readly is a digital subscription service that offers unlimited, "all-you-can-read" access to thousands of magazines, all in one easy app. In collaboration with 1200 publishers worldwide, and with readers in more than 50 countries, Readly is taking the digital publication industry by storm. With tech, news, health, celebrities, entertainment, cars and more - there really is something for all Virgin Red members.

If you sign up to Readly via Virgin Red between 1-31 August 2022, you’ll be entered into the competition.

All you have to do is:

Join Virgin Red. Sign up to a Readly subscription in the ‘Earn’ section of the Virgin Red app or website. Make sure you sign up to Readly between 1-31 August 2022. We’ll automatically enter you into the competition to win a 12 month Readly subscription and an iPad.

Win an iPad and 12 month subscription to Readly Enter the competition

A Readly subscription costs just £9.99 per month (first month free) and gives you access to over 6000 titles, and five device logins.

You can earn 250 points across months two, three and four (up to 750 in total) when you become a Readly subscriber via Virgin Red. A stack of newspapers and magazines to enjoy and a load of points to have fun with? And, more space for shoes in the suitcase... Sounds like a win win!

Holiday time = reading time

Chilling out with a magazine isn’t something we get to do every day. But travelling and holidays flip that script, which makes August the ideal time to get a Readly subscription.

You can share your subscription between five people, so your family can get stuck into different titles while they relax in the sun.

Already a Virgin Red member?

If you’re already earning Virgin Points, now’s the perfect time to sign up to Readly. As well as entering the competition, you’ll also earn up to 750 points.

Tap ‘Get Points’ to go to the Readly website. Follow the steps to sign up for a subscription. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll earn Virgin Points within seven days of monthly payment being successfully taken for the first three months of your subscription (after any free offer period). Enjoy unlimited reading. And remember – you can cancel at any time.

So whether you’re deep diving into your interests, discovering new titles or stretching out on the sun lounger with old favourites, you can read to your heart’s content AND get points to spend on other fun stuff. Perfect.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer in the Virgin Red app or website for the current points price and all the details.

Terms and conditions

Full terms and conditions apply: https://www.virgin.com/virgin-red/readly-terms-and-conditions. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions: