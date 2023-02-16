Every second counts: Free speed boost for Virgin Media O2 small business customers

Great news for small businesses: Virgin Media O2 Business is boosting upload speeds for free across its business broadband service for all existing customers.

Businesses can enjoy faster upload speeds across Voom 600, Voom 800 and Gig 1 packages, enabling founders to spend more time on what really matters to their business.

New and existing customers can enjoy 10:1 download to upload ratio speeds across all Voom packages – meaning customers can access files even quicker and improve business productivity and efficiency. Small business packages start from just £42.

Shuttterstock

Chris Holmes, Director of SOHO at Virgin Media O2, said: “For small businesses, every second truly matters and by boosting our small business customers’ upload speeds for free we can help make their lives easier without the expensive price tag. Our customers depend on speed and reliability to serve and interact with their own customers, which is why we’re proud to further enhance our offering and deliver on our promise to speed up the UK’s broadband.”

This speed boost will make small tasks like powering in store point of sale terminals, uploading images and videos to a website, and connecting with customers online even more seamless than before.

Data from Ofcom reveals that a third of SMEs with broadband connection think online connectivity has become even more important since the start of the pandemic. Small businesses are a valuable asset to the UK economy, and at the start of last year accounted for 60% of employment, and half the turnover of the private sector.

Virgin Media O2 already offers the UK’s fastest widely available business broadband speeds, and small businesses can also continue to benefit from 99.9% reliability and flexibility with an expansive range of Voom Fibre package options. Visit Virgin Media O2 Business to find out more.