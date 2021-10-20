Enjoy Virgin Atlantic’s brand new autumn menu

If you’re planning to jet off with Virgin Atlantic soon, take a peek at its brand new onboard menu.

Since passenger flying restarted in July 2020 the airline simplified its onboard service to minimise interaction between customers and crew. The updates this month mark another step in delivering the award-winning in-flight experience Virgin Atlantic is known for, while still ensuring health and safety remains top of mind.

Virgin Atlantic

Customers in Upper Class will see the return of Virgin Atlantic’s famous cocktails and barista-style coffees, Supper service and the Extra Bite menu, as well as new menu options. Starters will include a pear and Waldorf salad, or smoked duck breast, followed by a main choice of braised pork cheek, roasted trout fillet or vegan spiced cauliflower pie.

Updates to the menu in Premium include a new antipasti plate as a starter, followed by an autumnal venison stew, spicy jerk chicken or vegan penne bolognese, and a delicious dessert option of a New York-style cheesecake.

Virgin Atlantic

And if you’re looking for a mid-flight pick me up, you’ll be pleased to hear that the hot chocolate service has returned across all cabins.

Virgin Atlantic will also be trialling the service of Nice Drinks in its Premium and Economy cabins. Nice Drinks is a Virgin StartUp funded business that offers delicious wine in a can. The cans are 100% recyclable, plastic free and a more sustainable, lighter weight option than wine bottles. Nice Drinks’ Sauvignon Blanc and Argentinian Malbec will be available on board from late October.

Virgin Atlantic

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “At Virgin Atlantic, we know that the travelling experience is about so much more than just getting from A to B. As restrictions continue to ease and customers return to the skies, we’ve introduced some exciting new Autumn menu options and reintroduced onboard favourites and little touches that make all the difference in enhancing the flying experience for our customers. We’re also proud to be making changes in line with our commitment to offering a more sustainable service, by trialling recyclable wine in cans from Nice Drinks.

“Those joining us on board for the first time since the pandemic can rest assured knowing that health and safety remains top of mind, ensuring that everyone flies safe and well with Virgin Atlantic. We cannot wait to welcome our customers back on board, flying them safely and in style, on a well-deserved holiday or to reunite and reconnect with loved ones, colleagues, business partners or customers.”

Virgin Atlantic

