Enjoy the sights and sounds of travel with Virgin Atlantic

Are you missing travel as much as we are? Virgin Atlantic has just the thing to keep you going until you can walk down the aisle and hear those words we all long to hear: “This is your captain speaking.”

The airline has created an ASMR-inspired video that brings together all our favourite sights and sounds – from the click shut of the seatbelt, to the bing-bong of the call bell. The moments have been captured to give viewers that signature ASMR tingly feeling.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) is a phenomenon where a person gets a tingling sensation, often starting on the scalp and moving down the neck and spine. This physiological response can be triggered by a number of sights and sounds including whispering, isolated sounds such as tapping, and beautiful or ‘oddly satisfying’ imagery.

In a survey of more than 1,000 people, 82% of respondents said that they miss the pilot speaking over the PA and 78% miss the sound of the drinks trolley coming down the aisle. Other top moments that people are missing about flying include watching the inflight TV and movies, being welcomed onboard by cabin crew, and the inflight meal experience. More than half of the people surveyed said they even miss gliding through the airport on their way to the gate on the travelator.

Watch Virgin Atlantic’s extended hour-long version of the ASMR video on the Virgin Atlantic website and prepare yourself for your next trip.