Ella Henderson, MistaJam, Diplo and more celebrate the launch of Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages hosted a star-studded event to celebrate the launch of its second lady ship, Valiant Lady, at the London International Cruise Terminal.

The evening saw the ship come to life with exclusive entertainment and immersive activations, including a special live Capital Weekender show. Ella Henderson, MistaJam, Diplo, Leigh Francis, Roman Kemp and Diana Vickers were among those onboard for the glamourous night. They were joined by Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Joe Black, Cherry Valentine, Sister Sister, Ella Vaday and Krystal Versace, who sashayed onboard to dance the night away.

BRIT Award winner Ella Henderson kicked off the night on stage at The Manor – Valiant Lady’s onboard nightclub – with an exclusive performance of some of her top hits. She said: “I had the best night celebrating the launch of Valiant Lady and I am so glad I got to perform for Capital as part of it. The audience was mad and what a great experience to perform onboard an incredible ship for the first time. It’s definitely one I’ll remember.”

Grammy Award-winning DJ, Diplo, debuted new songs from his latest self-titled album, continuing his partnership with Virgin Voyages – he has previously performed at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini. He said: “I loved being one of the first people to play the Valiant Lady in the UK. The Red Room is sick. Great system, wild crowd, I had a ton of fun.”

Valiant Lady is the second ship in Virgin Voyages’ adult-by-design fleet. From May, Valiant Lady will operate from her new homeport in Barcelona offering late night and overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon, Ibiza and more. Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your next trip.