Earth Unscrewed: Racing toward a carbon free future

With predictions that nine million electric cars will be on the road by 2030 – and with sales of electric vehicles (EVs) skyrocketing every year – it’s impossible to ignore that the revolution is here.

In this week’s episode of Earth Unscrewed you’ll hear from Envision Virgin Racing – Virgin's team in the all-electric motor-sport championship that's proving EVs can be just as sleek and powerful as their gas-guzzling counterparts.

Sylvain Filippi, managing director of Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Racing team talks to our presenters, Helen Scales & Seyi Rhodes, about the growing global interest in a carbon-free future and how his team are doing everything they can to accelerate the creation of planet saving, climate change solutions.

According to Sylvain, “The racing, in a way, is a pretext to talk about climate change – and what I’m really passionate about, is to talk about the solutions.”

Listen to this week's episode to learn what’s changed in Formula E over the last year, how the cars are developing, what the road-map is looking like for future tech improvements and how long it will be before EVs are the fastest cars on the planet!