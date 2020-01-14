Menu
Earth Unscrewed: Racing toward a carbon free future

White text reading 'Earth Unscrewed' over a background of a road and trees
Clare Kelly
by Clare Kelly
14 January 2020

With predictions that nine million electric cars will be on the road by 2030 – and with sales of electric vehicles (EVs) skyrocketing every year – it’s impossible to ignore that the revolution is here.

In this week’s episode of Earth Unscrewed you’ll hear from Envision Virgin Racing – Virgin's team in the all-electric motor-sport championship that's proving EVs can be just as sleek and powerful as their gas-guzzling counterparts.

Sylvain Filippi, managing director of Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Racing team talks to our presenters, Helen Scales & Seyi Rhodes, about the growing global interest in a carbon-free future and how his team are doing everything they can to accelerate the creation of planet saving, climate change solutions. 

Quote from Sylvain Filippi from Earth Unscrewed
Image from Virgin

According to Sylvain, “The racing, in a way, is a pretext to talk about climate change – and what I’m really passionate about, is to talk about the solutions.”

Listen to this week's episode to learn what’s changed in Formula E over the last year, how the cars are developing, what the road-map is looking like for future tech improvements and how long it will be before EVs are the fastest cars on the planet!

Earth Unscrewed graphic

Listen to Earth Unscrewed

Earth Unscrewed is Virgin’s podcast about the incredible (and often surprising!) solutions that are providing some serious hope for the future of our planet.
