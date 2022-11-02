Earn Virgin Points shopping the best advent calendars of 2022

Chocolate isn’t the only fun way to countdown to Christmas. Whether it’s toys, beauty, drinks or socks, the popularity of alternative, non-chocolate advent calendars is so huge many brands launch waiting lists long before the festive season begins.

Why? Highly sought-after options from brands like Cult Beauty and Space NK promise some full-sized products and the worth of products is greater than the price of the calendar. Similarly, LEGO releases themed collections of seasonal sets that are not always available in the general store.

And better yet, if you buy your 2022 seasonal calendar via Virgin Red you’ll earn points to be spent on fabulous rewards long after the Christmas chocolate has been eaten. Here are the best advent calendars to check out this year.

Taste some tipples with Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines has done it again and released their fabulous range of advent calendars for 2022. Sporting a new wreath design with up to 30% less packaging, there is a range for lovers of red, white, and mixed wines with all three featuring 24 outstanding, single-serve bottles of wine and the star of the show – a full-size bottle to enjoy on Christmas Day. Better yet, when you order with Virgin Red you’ll earn 1,500 points.

But it’s not just wine; the gin offering boasts 24 different 5cl bottles of premium craft gin while beer lovers will be treated to beers from all corners of the world including Belgium, Norway, the USA and, of course, England, and cover a range of styles from pale ales to hazy IPAs. Chin-chin.

Shutterstock

High street cosmetics, skincare and….socks

Get daily make-up treats from Real Techniques via Superdrug or check out Boots for everything from Soap & Glory and Lynx, to socks for fans of Disney, Harry Potter, and Marvel.

Boots will also be releasing two No. 7 calendars at different prices so customers can choose between favourites or luxury full-sized products. LOOKFANTASTIC are also hyping its calendar with brands like The Ordinary, Elemis and Drunk Elephant promised this year.

Shutterstock

Luxury skincare, perfume and beauty

These advent calendars are a luxury treat, but for beauty fans it means receiving up to 25 items worth more than double the price.

Space NK has teased the inclusion of brands like Tatcha, Paula’s Choice, and Olaplex. Cult Beauty revealed its full list featuring Sunday Riley, Huda Beauty, and Charlotte Tilbury. NET-A-PORTER is another brand promising to beautify your Christmas with its calendar. Early birds Fortnum & Mason have already released its version which features 22 full-sized products, two deluxe samples, and three travel-sized miniatures.

But how does a beloved department store top the most successful and fastest-selling product in its 145-year history? Liberty’s calendar (with a value that tops £1,000) will feature brands like Rose Inc., Dr Sebagh, and Surratt, and have five golden tickets hidden with a value to spend at the store. Liberty is also releasing a men’s advent calendar with alternative products from its legendary beauty hall.

Shutterstock

Department store faves

If you want to find a few advent calendars but avoid multiple deliveries, department stores will be stocking several brands. John Lewis & Partners has beauty, sweets, and alcohol and even art calendars from designer Sara Miller. Selfridges has something for everyone whether you're after skincare or Play-Doh.

Build and play

Speaking of toys, few brands command a feverish response to its advent calendar like LEGO. Every day will bring a character or model in the run-up to Christmas for fans of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Guardians of the Galaxy to build and play with throughout the month. There will also be LEGO City and LEGO Friends sets available.

Parents can also try Argos for child-friendly options, including Pokémon and Frozen 2 with 25 boxes offering various jewellery based on the hit Disney movie.

Shutterstock

Classic chocolate

Every year Hotel Chocolat caters to every chocolate lover with options for various dietary requirements and budget. Milk, white, and 70% dark, vegan nutmilk and caramel are the simpler choices, while there are also calendars for two with delicious truffles, a fun kids option, and ‘The Grand’ – Hotel Chocolat’s finest chocolates with mini bottles of alcohol, a chocolate wreath and mini crackers.

So, whether you’ll be investing in beauty or want a toy a day, Virgin Red has something for everyone. Sign up and start boosting your points balance today.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time.