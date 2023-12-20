Menu
Earn points on beauty gift sets with Virgin Red

A variety of beauty and spa gift boxes
Shutterstock
by Limara Salt
20 December 2023

If you have a beauty lover in your life and a Christmas present to purchase, you can’t go wrong with a gift set. It’s a perfect opportunity to nab several popular products in one glittery gift box, taking the hassle out of your holiday shop. You can even pop beauty faves on the tree, like this Slip scrunchie set (via LOOKFANTASTIC) or Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream ornament (via SpaceNK). 

And if you purchase through Virgin Red, your efforts will turn into points for a New Year treat. What are you waiting for?  

Checkout the Clarins collection  

Founded in Paris in 1954, Clarins became one of the world’s most beloved beauty brands thanks to its pioneering range of luxurious face and body oils, and it remains a high-street staple today.

For Christmas they have a wide range of sets for all genders and skin needs, from energising essentials to the Beauty Flash Balm Collection.  

Bodycare and baubles from Molton Brown  

Starting life in a salon in 1971, Molton Brown is known for its range of fragrances, skin care and cosmetics, and a wide range of products are available in various gift sets.  

From bath and shower gel Christmas crackers to limited edition hampers and festive bauble gift sets (great for indulgent baths and looking pretty on the tree), there’s something for everyone.  

Cracking options from Kiehl’s  

Recommended by dermatologists, Kiehl’s produce an array of beauty products made with well-sourced ingredients.

Grab the Brighten Up and Glow set – featuring three products for hydration and clarity – or for newbies to the brand, there is a Welcome Kit featuring toners, serums and moisturisers.

Stock up with Sephora UK

From NARS Cosmetics to Huda Beauty and Jo Malone, Sephora UK stocks gifts sets and collections any fan of skincare, beauty and fragrance would love to unwrap overall the holidays.

The Sephora Collection has stocking fillers for nail lovers and anyone wanting to freshen up their lipstick collection for 2024.

With Virgin Red there are endless options to give a beautiful gift this Christmas.  

