Earn 5,000 Virgin Points in a flash this weekend – here's how

One of the best things about Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, is that earning points is a doddle. You can clock up hundreds of points, just by doing what you love.

Take online shopping. Virgin Red has teamed up with a whole bunch of your favourite brands, including ASOS , H&M and John Lewis , so you can earn points every time you buy via the app. And, as the world starts to open up again, booking flights and holidays is another great way to top up your Virgin Points pot.

In fact, you can even get those points pouring in by doing quite ordinary things, like upgrading your phone. It couldn’t be easier. Want to get started? Here are five dead-simple ways to earn 5,000 Virgin Points in a flash this weekend – roll on those brilliant rewards .

Book a flight to Nice with Air France

Shutterstock

Plan now, travel later. If the chic French Riviera city of Nice has your name on, you can earn up to 5,128 points with Air France flight bookings via Virgin Red. We’re talking crepes by the sea, glam boat trips, visits to the Musée Matisse; plus rosé and fromage by the gallon-load. Perfect for a summer 2022 break, with points aplenty to spend however you please.

Upgrade with Virgin Mobile

Take your pick from all the latest, greatest phones and earn points in the process. Staying connected is easy when Virgin Red members can earn up to 6,720 points with Virgin Mobile – including purchases on the hottest handsets, monthly or SIM only deals, mobile broadband packages and more. Get rewarded for sorting your phone contract, and let the good times roll.

Let loose with a summer wardrobe spree

Shutterstock

eBay . Selfridges . ASOS . TK Maxx . Nike – and the list goes on. With Virgin Red, you get rewarded every time you shop online with all your favourite brands. Deals vary, but with up to 8 points up for grabs for every £1 you spend, it’s easy breezy to earn a whole load in one go. If you’re the kind of person who loves a style splurge, for example before a weekend away or a wedding, that 5,000 points mark is in reach.

Play Virgin Red’s weekly quiz

Fancy yourself a bit of a mastermind? We’ve got just the ticket for you. Each week, Virgin Red runs a weekly quiz – with themes based around different Virgin companies, e.g. Virgin Hyperloop. And each week, 20 lucky members who take part will be rewarded with 5,000 Virgin Points. Stay tuned on the Virgin Red earn tab for our “Let’s Get Quizzical” game, and your chance to score points in a snap.

Kickstart your home makeover

Shutterstock

You don’t need to own a chateau in France to make your home beautiful (looking at you, Dick and Angel) – just a few key pieces will do the trick with aplomb. And, if you’re mulling over a home revamp this summer, Virgin Red is the perfect place to start. Members can earn points on all kinds of leading interior brands, from Made.com to John Lewis , Wayfair , B&Q , Etsy and more. The more you spend, the more points you earn. So if you’re investing in bigger buys – furniture, a new kitchen unit or even a garden hot tub – that 5,000 points mark will be easy to reach.