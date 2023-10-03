Earn 2,000 Virgin Points with a stay in Virgin Hotels Glasgow

Virgin Red members who sign up to The Know will have the chance to earn extra Virgin Points with their stays.

The Know is Virgin Hotels’ loyalty programme that makes your stay more memorable. Think free upgrades, the best rates, special offers, and having your every taste catered for. Want the perfect pillow? They’ll sort it. Prefer a Backstreet Boys playlist to the Best of The Beatles? Consider it done. And you’ll also enjoy a members’ happy hour at the bar at participating hotels every night of the week. Chin-chin!

Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels opened its doors in Glasgow this year, becoming the second location in the UK to welcome guests. There are luxurious chambers, modern dining and drinking venues along with Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar, Commons Club.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Jean-Paul Giraud, Commons Club’s contemporary menu draws inspiration from around the world, combining unexpected ingredients with bold flavours, and in Glasgow there’s a selection of playful, signature cocktails in a beautifully designed setting, as well as an impressive range of Scottish whiskies, liquors, beer and wine.

Venture outside of the hotel and you’ll find incredible museums, a wide range of cuisines, the world’s third oldest underground and many other historic spots – here are some more tips for an amazing stay in Glasgow.

Not a Virgin Red member yet? Sign up now for more ways to earn.