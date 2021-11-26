Dream destinations: Four reasons to visit New Orleans

New Orleans is a bucket-list city, that’s for sure. Famous for its food, music, cocktails and history, everyone should visit the Big Easy at least once in their lives.

You can fly direct to New Orleans

Stay at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

The new kid in town, Virgin Hotels opened its doors in New Orleans earlier this year and has everything you need for a getaway in the Big Easy.

Located in the Warehouse District, the design of Virgin Hotels New Orleans is inspired by the history of the city. The hotel features multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the 13th floor bar and lounge Dreamboat, a rooftop restaurant and bar The Pool Club, and Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant bar and lounge Commons Club.

Plus, if you join The Know, you’ll have the most personalised stay you’ve ever experienced – with all your favourite things ready and waiting for you when you arrive.

Taste some of the world’s best food

New Orleans is world-renowned for its food. From po-boys to gumbo, jambalaya to crawfish etouffee, the food alone is a good enough reason to visit. Enjoy authentic Cajun dishes, or Creole fusion, just make sure you enjoy good local food – with a side of southern hospitality served with every dish.

If you don’t mind the queue, visit Cafe Du Monde for beignets and coffee. They’re world-famous for a reason and you won’t regret it.

Explore the mystical side of New Orleans

New Orleans is the most haunted city in the US. It’s said that it’s the place where the dead refuse to rest. Explore the mysterious side of New Orleans – take a cemetery tour or stay a night at a haunted hotel.

If you’re looking to tap into your own spiritual side, there are a handful of voodoo shops across the city. Or you could visit a fortune teller and discover what your future holds.

Enjoy the nightlife

Whether you’re looking for a party or some live music, New Orleans has plenty to offer.

Bourbon Street is the life and soul of the party. Head there for cocktails, dancing and a night to remember. If you’re looking for live music, there’s plenty to be found.

You can barely move in New Orleans without hearing the sounds of jazz. If you’re a music fan, you won’t find it much better than in the birthplace of the genre. Check out Frenchmen Street for the best of the best, with dancing spilling out onto the streets and piano duels going on in the bars.

