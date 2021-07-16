Dream Destinations: Four reasons to visit Barbados

We don’t know about you but we’ve got itchy feet and can’t wait to get on a plane to jet off somewhere exotic.

Barbados is on the UK government’s green list for travel – but that’s far from the only reason to consider visiting this year. Here are some things you can’t miss out on…

Virgin Atlantic

Beaches

Barbados has some of the best beaches in the world. If you’re looking for pristine, unspoiled sandy bays head to the west coast of the island.

If watersports are more your style, then Barbados’ east coast has the perfect rugged coastline. Go surfing or kayaking, or take a dip in the sea and explore the colourful coral reefs that surround the island.

For a peaceful day on the beach, check out Foul Bay. Despite its name, it offers a beautiful location for you to rest, relax and soak up some rays. There are no beach chairs, bars or shops, so you'll need to come prepared, but it's the perfect place for a quiet day on the beach.

Food

Barbadian food is top-notch. With specialities including mahi-mahi, fried plantain and macaroni pie, food plays a big part in island culture.

Looking for the best fish on the island? Head to the fish fry at Oistins Bay Gardens on a Friday night. You'll get a wide range of choice – including tuna, swordfish, marlin, mahi-mahi, and flying fish, plus lobster and chicken. And it's all grilled or fried on the spot right in front of you. Pull up a seat and watch the world go by while you eat.

Barbados’ homegrown fast food chain Chefette is another you should definitely visit – try the flying fish wrap, or beef roti for a fast food meal unlike any you'll find at home. It has 14 locations across the island and has a cult following worldwide.

If you’re looking for something a bit healthier, you’ll also find fresh fruit in abundance, with watermelon, avocados (known locally as pears), and mangos all growing on the island.

Virgin Atlantic

Rum

Barbados is the birthplace of rum and you can’t visit the island without trying a tipple or two. The island is also home to the world’s longest running rum distillery, Mount Gay, which started making rum back in the 1700s.

Take a tour of one of the distilleries on the island to find out more about the history of rum in Barbados and learn the secrets of the trade. Or, just kick back on the beach with a rum cocktail in hand.

History

If you’re looking for some culture during your stay, take a trip to the capital city Bridgetown. The Garrison is one of eight Cultural Heritage Conservation Areas on the island and represents a distinguished era of military colonial history. This site is home to 115 listed buildings and is a great place for a wander.

Want to learn more about the history of the island? Take a look at one of the nine museums Barbados has to offer. The Barbados Museum and Historical Society has an amazing 500,000 artifacts which, between them, preserve the past of Barbados and tell the tale of Caribbean development right up until the 21st Century.

Want to explore Barbados for yourself? Head over to Virgin Atlantic to book your flight now.