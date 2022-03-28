Dream destinations: Four reasons to put Seattle on your travel bucket list

If you’ve not already started making plans to visit Seattle, then you will be soon. There are so many reasons to visit this incredible city (especially now Virgin Atlantic has restarted flights there!) and here are just a few of them…

The coffee

Seattle is the birthplace of Starbucks – but it’s not only the big chains that make Seattle famous for its coffee. Starbucks thrived in Seattle because of the city’s love of a cup of joe, and many more local, independent coffee shops are keeping the city’s coffee scene going.

Of course, if you’re a Starbucks fan then you should definitely make time to visit Pike Place, where the first store opened. Or you could take a tour of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and learn more about how the coffee gets made.

Shutterstock

The attractions

Seattle has a lot to offer that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. The iconic Space Needle is the best place to see all that Seattle has to offer – skyscrapers, mountains and more.

Pike Place Market is the place to go if you’re looking for unique, artisan gifts from local craftspeople. And while you’re there you can pop round the corner to one of Seattle’s more unique attractions – the Gum Wall.

One for germaphobes to avoid, the Gum Wall is exactly what it sounds like – a wall that has become an art installation thanks to hundreds of people leaving their chewing gum stuck to it. It might not be the most hygienic, but it will make for some pretty epic Instagram posts.

Shutterstock

The music

Seattle has an incredible musical history, with Jimi Hendrix, Kenny G, Nirvana, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Pearl Jam, and Macklemore all calling the city home. Want to learn more about Seattle’s musical history? A visit to the Museum of Pop Culture will teach you all you need to know.

And the musical legacy lives on, Seattle always has plenty to offer in the way of live music so check out what festivals or shows are coming up before you book.

Virgin Atlantic

The scenery

Seattle is located in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, making it a great base to explore some of the most stunning scenery in the US.

Mount Ranier National Park is just a couple of hours away and the 93-mile Wonderland Trail that circles that mountain offers incredible views of meadows, glaciers and the snow-capped peaks.

Also within reach from Seattle is the Olympic Peninsula, Hurrican Ridge and Hoh Rainforest – which you might recognise from the Twilight films. And if you’re looking for wildlife, head to Third Beach where you’re likely to find sea lions among the rocks.

