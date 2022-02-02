Dream destinations: Four reasons to book flights to Austin right now

Virgin Atlantic is launching flights to Austin, Texas this year. Tempted to book?? Here are four reasons Austin is the place to be…

Live music

Austin is known as the live music capital of the world. And it’s no surprise with big venues like the Moody Theater, as well as smaller spots such as The Continental Club.

Shutterstock

Austin is also home to some of America’s best music festivals including SXSW (South by Southwest) and Austin City Limits. The former is where acts including Amy Winehouse, the White Stripes, Katy Perry and Janelle Monae started to generate some major buzz. Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney, Radiohead, Kanye West, the Gorillaz, The Killers and Chance the Rapper have all played at Austin City Limits.

Food

It goes without saying that you’ll find great tex-mex food in Austin. Try Matt’s El Rancho for some of the locals’ favourite dishes. And if it’s queso you’re looking for, Austin is the place to go – one bar even hosts an annual queso-off!

Shutterstock

Austin is also home to some of the best barbecue restaurants around. You can’t go wrong with most local joints – but be prepared to queue for the ‘cue.

Design and architecture

Austin is home to a mix of classical and modern architecture. The classic-style State Capitol Building and the Main Tower of the University of Texas share skyline space with modern constructions such as the Frost Bank Tower and Austin City Hall.

Shutterstock

Take a wander around the city to discover some of the incredible buildings Austin has to offer – and don’t miss out on the quirky homes. Austin has some truly weird and wonderful houses, so keep your eyes peeled.

The people

The people are really what makes any place, and Austinites are certainly one of a kind. They’re creative, friendly, and very community-centred. You’ll find creative hubs for designers, photographers, florists, writers and more – and the vibe is very much community over competition, with people working together to make Austin the vibrant city that it is.

Shutterstock

Have we convinced you to book those flights yet? Virgin Atlantic will fly to Austin from London Heathrow four times a week, starting from 25 May 2022. Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your flights now.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more. Or use your Virgin Points to book flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines.