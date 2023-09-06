Discover the Red Spirit that makes the Virgin Atlantic crew

The people are what make Virgin Atlantic unique as an airline. Going above and beyond every day for their customers, the Virgin Atlantic crew is like no other.

Meet some of the team featured in Virgin Atlantic’s Red Spirit video series…

Steve – Check In Agent and DJ

Steve is one of Virgin Atlantic’s check in agents and New York JFK Clubhouse crew. He loves making sure that every customer has a great experience

“Seeing the passengers, their reaction, that smile, that’s the best part of my job,” he says. “I treat them as if they’re my best friend.”

Outside of work, he’s also a DJ and loves feeding off a crowd’s energy to create the perfect vibe.

Andrea – Cabin Service Supervisor and coffee connoisseur

Andrea is a Cabin Service Supervisor and provides outstanding service at 38,000ft.

“My role as a CSS is really to support our crew so that we work together harmoniously and really try and embody the true spirit of Virgin Atlantic,” she says.

Aside from travel, Andrea’s other love in life is coffee. And it is that which inspired her to launch her own brand, Minding My Own Coffee. Her two blends – Flight Fuel and Jet Lag – were inspired by her own experiences and the boost that’s sometimes needed to bring you back to the correct timezone.

Shivonne – Turnaround Officer and trainee midwife

Shivonne works for Virgin Atlantic as a Turnaround Officer, making sure that once planes land they are refueled, cleaned, restocked and ready to fly again.

Outside of work, she’s following her dream to be a midwife and is currently studying in her spare time.

“As long as you want it, I think that everything is out there at your reach, everything’s at your fingertips,” she says. “It’s just for me to go out there and grab it with both hands and go along for the ride.”

