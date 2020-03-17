Covid-19: Expert Q&A with Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse invites businesses to join a Q&A webinar where you’ll learn from experts all about keeping employees educated, healthy and engaged during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Virgin Pulse, the world's largest digital employee wellbeing and engagement company, will hold the webinar on Thursday, March 19 at 2pm EDT.

David Batman MD, and Gary Smithson MD will share crucial information and best practices for employers to consider in light of recent coronavirus (COVID-19) developments.

Join this webinar to learn:

The facts about COVID-19 and steps you can take to prevent the spread of the disease.

Strategies to keep employees educated, healthy and engaged during unexpected disruptions.

How to foster collaboration, relationship-building and productivity while practicing social distancing.

Virgin Pulse is asking businesses to submit their questions via the sign up form when registering.

Head over to Virgin Pulse to learn more.