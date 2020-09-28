Could hyperloop improve airport connections in Bengaluru?

Imagine being able to get from an airport to the centre of a city in 10 minutes. Virgin Hyperloop has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to investigate how hyperloop technology could improve connections from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR).

With speeds up to 1,080kmph, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city centre in under 10 minutes, according to Virgin Hyperloop's preliminary analysis.

Virgin Hyperloop will work with BIAL to carry out a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from the airport. “We are honoured to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop. “Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are a crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain.”

Today, we launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with @BLRAirport to explore a hyperloop connection that could link the airport to city center in 10 minutes. Read more: https://t.co/cjkYECMraj pic.twitter.com/7FCW1NK0hn — Virgin Hyperloop (@virginhyperloop) September 27, 2020

The study, will focus on technical, economic and route feasibility. It is expected to be completed in two phases, lasting six months each.

“As India’s hub for technology and innovation, Karnataka is embracing hyperloop as a way to keep pace, support clean growth, and open new opportunities for the city,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “A hyperloop-enabled airport would not only allow for faster travel times, it would create a 21st century passenger experience and expand airport capacity.”

Image from Virgin Hyperloop

Travellers could streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check-in and security – for both their hyperloop as well as air travel – at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

Virgin Hyperloop also recently announced a partnership with the Center of Science and Industry to improve access to STEM education.

