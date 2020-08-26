Virgin Hyperloop to help improve access to STEM education

Virgin Hyperloop has teamed up with the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) to make science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education more accessible for young people.

Distance learning is needed more than ever right now and together COSI and Virgin Hyperloop will provide critical learning to underserved youth, breaking down barriers in education and building a pipeline of diverse talent across the country.

A key pillar of the programme is access. The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that distance learning is not equitable across race or income levels. Virgin Hyperloop and COSI are aiming to tackle this issue head on by delivering physical STEM kits, called COSI Learning Lunchboxes; providing science activities through COSI on Wheels: Curbside that create community Wi-Fi hotspots; and ensuring that engaging STEM content is available for offline download through the COSI mobile app.

“Hyperloop will not only transform the way we live and work, but it will also create an entirely new industry, with thousands of jobs at the forefront of science and engineering,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “It is critical that these types of careers are accessible to everyone – and that starts with building a more inclusive applicant pool. We’re proud to be working with COSI to inspire and educate the next generation of diverse leaders.”

COSI president and CEO Dr Frederic Bertley will also interview Jay Walder live on Twitter on Thursday 27 August at 3pm EST (12pm PT/8pm BST), where they will discuss innovation, efficiency and the future. Head over to Twitter to watch live.

