Complete your Christmas to-do list with Virgin Red

While Christmas is a celebration focused on family, food and fun, there's a lot of prep involved that can have even the calmest person pulling their hair out.

The to-do list can be endless, but if Virgin Red members are saving for something special in 2023, there’s every opportunity to earn points in the run-up to Christmas.

Decorate the tree

Tradition dictates that trees should be put up at the beginning of advent on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, but if you’re running late this year there’s still time.

John Lewis & Partners has a wide range of real and artificial trees ranging from three to eight feet tall, and for every artificial tree purchased John Lewis plants a real tree at the Waitrose Leckford estate. And for that extra twinkle, Argos has pre-lit options and even a few with faux snow. Once you’ve chosen your tree, how about using your points to support a good cause and decorate it with beautiful ornaments?

For 2,100 points you can get a set of three ornaments from MADE51, a global brand and collaborative initiative that creates opportunities for refugees to rebuild their livelihoods using heritage craftsmanship, brought to life by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. From a peaceful dove to a vibrant butterfly, these handmade items will look beautiful on your tree for years to come.

Grab some grub

Every family has their own take on a perfect Christmas Day, but however it’s done, a sumptuous meal always takes centre stage. Grab your list and head to Marks & Spencer for all the items needed for a perfect plate – and if your family love tucking into a packet of Percy Pigs there’s no better time to stock up for the holidays.

Set the table

Aside from the food, Christmas lunch is all about presentation – the best cutlery, tableware and linens come out of the cupboards, inviting the family to take a seat and enjoy.

If you fancy something new this year, Oliver Bonas has an extensive collection of tableware including dip bowls, serving jugs and platters.

Post-dinner games

If you unwrapped a game from Santa Claus, there’s no better time to crack it open than after the meal.

Waterstones has a wide range of games including classics like Pictionary, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit and modern faves like Cards Against Humanity. shopDisney also has classics and puzzles with a Disney spin – Mickey & Friends Monopoly is just one of the options available in the online store.

A choc or two

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, the lure of a chocolate tub lurking in the kitchen is hard to resist. Hotel Chocolat is known for their award-winning chocolates and luxury gifts, and the Christmas collection is no different.

From advent calendars and biscuits to stocking fillers and chocolate-filled crackers, they have everything you could possibly want – they are even options for vegans, teetotallers and those who prefer low sugar.

