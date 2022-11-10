Competition alert: Win one million Virgin Points with Virgin Red

Virgin Red is offering three lucky UK members the chance to win one million Virgin Points just in time for Christmas.

From travelling the world to a little snack for lunch, Virgin Red has hundreds of rewards, big and small. So whether it’s a flight to New York, a cruise across the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages, film tickets for the family, or a sausage roll, three winners will be able to access all of them!

Virgin Red members can login and answer a simple quiz question between 10 November and 11 December 2022 to be entered into a prize draw to win one million points that never expire. Not a member yet? Don't worry. You can sign up and enter the competition too!

How to enter

Log in or sign up to Virgin Red Enter the competition Wait to see if you’ve won one million Virgin Points

Win a million Virgin Points Enter the competition

Richard X Moore, Director of Partnerships, for Virgin Red, comments: “We are very excited to be able to be able to give three lucky members the chance to become Virgin Points millionaires! There are hundreds of different ways to spend a million points that could last until next Christmas! Virgin Red is free to join, and anyone can enter the competition - so there’s really nothing to lose. We help Virgin Red members turn the everyday into the extraordinary and with a million points to spend, the possibilities of experiences, activities or supporting good causes are vast.”

Ever wondered what one million Virgin Points can get you?

Treat yourself, family/friends to experiences of a lifetime, gifts or perhaps donate to a charity close to your heart:

97 Tree Top Challenges for Two with Go Ape (10,250 points each)

Four trips to Kasbah Tamadot for two people for three nights (240,000+ points each)

52 boxes of 12 classic wines from Virgin Wines (19,000 points each)

Nine Virgin Voyages in the Caribbean for four nights (110,000 points per cabin)

3,333 Greggs Hot Drinks (300 points each)

40 flights to Florida* (25,000+ points each)

1,000 donations to any of Virgin Red's charity partners (1,000 points each)

740 Vue film tickets (1,350 points each)

Greggs Virgin Voyages Greggs Virgin Atlantic Holidays LW Creative Services

All of this, and more! And don’t forget, Virgin Points never expire, so members can save their points to spend whenever they like. Virgin Red makes it easy for members to earn points too – from tipping their Tesco Clubcard points, to their everyday online shopping with many of the big UK retailers – members soon start to see the points mount up.

*Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change. Reward flights are subject to availability.

Terms and conditions

18+ UK only. Ends 11.12.22. Max 1 entry. Virgin Red membership required. See full T&Cs here. Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, London W2 6ET.