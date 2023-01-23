Competition alert: win a signed copy of Richard Branson’s book and 10,000 Virgin Points

Are you a budding entrepreneur looking for tips and tricks? Or a fan of Sir Richard Branson? Or just an avid reader of autobiographies? Whatever you are, Virgin Red is giving you an opportunity to win a signed copy of Finding My Virginity (Updated Version), written by Richard Branson himself. Virgin Red are also throwing in an astounding 10,000 Virgin Points to help fund your very own extraordinary adventures.

How can you win a signed copy?

What can you find in Finding My Virginity?

“I know more now. I am less innocent. But it is important to realise I still have a hell of a lot to learn.” - Richard Branson

Written in his own words, Finding My Virginity begins on New Year’s Eve 1999, as Richard reflects on the 20 century before shifting his focus towards what’s next for the entrepreneur.

“A terrific read” – Bill Gates

The new chapters make the updated paperback version an intimate account of the past 25 years of Virgin’s almost 55-year history, the challenges, difficult decisions, and extraordinary ambitions behind Virgin’s unprecedented rise from family business to a global brand. It also reflects on the founder’s personal pursuits, including his attempts to stop the Iraq War, his co-creation of The Elders with Nelson Mandela, his role as a Global Drug Commissioner, and as a husband, father and grand-dude.

"An intimate look at Branson's never-ending quest to push boundaries, break rules, and seek new frontiers." - Tim Ferriss

In four new exclusive chapters, the global entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group shares unrevealed stories and never-before-known details about his life from the past few years. Richard shares insight into his history-making spaceflight, navigating the Virgin Group through the COVID-19 pandemic, special family moments, and his latest attempts to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“An inspiration to anyone” – Sheryl Sandberg

The record-breaking adventurer provides exclusive details of his trip to space onboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission, from the suspenseful moments leading up to launch day, to his interactions with family, colleagues, and fellow space industry leaders, to his first-hand account of floating amongst the stars.

