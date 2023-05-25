Competition alert: Win a Crosley Turntable and a copy of Tubular Bells

To celebrate 50 years since its original release with Virgin Records, Virgin Red is giving away 10 vinyl copies of Tubular Bells by Mike Oldfield and 10 Crosley Turntables to play the record on.

For members to be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the quiz question correctly on the Virgin Red app or website before midnight on 16 June 2023, and you’ll be automatically entered into the prize draw.

Enter the competition for a chance to win a copy of Tubular Bells and a Crosley Turntable Enter the competition

Tubular Bells is the debut studio album by English musician Mike Oldfield, originally released on 25 May 1973. It was the very first album released on Virgin Records and is credited for helping Virgin Records become the world's biggest record label at the time.

Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Records, said: “Mike came to us when he was about 15 years old, I was about 17 or 18 years old, and he had a tape that was beautiful and we took it around seven other record companies, nobody wants to sign him. So, we thought screw it, we’ve got to put this out and we formed a little record company to put it out.

“On the back of that. We found lots of great bands and became I think the main independent record label in the world.”

Oldfield, who was 19 years old when the album was recorded, plays most of the instruments on the predominantly instrumental album.

Tubular Bells gained worldwide attention later that year in December 1973 when its opening theme was used for the soundtrack to the horror film , The Exorcist.

