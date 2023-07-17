Competition alert: Win a 12-month Readly subscription with Virgin Red

Love reading on the go? Readly is the solution as it gives subscribers access to over 7,500 magazine or newspaper titles via a phone or tablet, and this summer Virgin Red is giving 10 lucky members the chance to win a 12-month subscription. And even if you don’t win the grand prize there’s a chance for two members to win 25,000 Virgin Points each. Yes, really.

Readly is a digital subscription that offers unlimited, all-you-can-read access to thousands of magazines in one easy app. So, whether you prefer Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar or choose The Guardian over The Independent, there’s something for everyone. Better yet, young readers can also enjoy the kids section with popular titles including Match! and Unicorn Universe.

How to enter

Log into your Virgin Red account or join if you’re not a member Purchase a Readly subscription between 17 July 2023 and 8 August 2023 Enjoy your free trial period and hope you’re a winner

With Readly you can enjoy unlimited reading across lifestyle, news, food and drink, and more. With a subscription you can browse both new issues and back issues, download magazines for offline reading, and share with family and friends on up to five devices.

If you’re not a winner of a Readly subscription, grand prize there’s still an opportunity for two members to win 25,000 Virgin Points to spend as they wish. But what could you do with all those points? Read on.

Save on Virgin Atlantic flights

Fancy booking a flight to a dream destination? With 25,000 Virgin Points (plus taxes and fees) you can fly to Miami or Orlando for a dose of sunshine and theme park adventures, discover the tropical paradise of the Maldives, or experience the majesty of South Africa. Reward seats give members the chance to cover the full airfare of a Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points.*

An exclusive Virgin Wines case of Prosecco

Winning Virgin Points is cause for celebration and you can make the party pop with an exclusive case of prosecco. Curated by Virgin Wines, the 12-bottle Prosecco case includes three bottles of Prodezza Prosecco Brut, three bottles of Senti Prosecco Extra Dry, three bottles of Ombra Prosecco Frizzante, and three bottles of Il Colmo Prosecco Brut. Cheers to that!

A spa day for two with Virgin Experience Days

Put your points to good use with three indulgent spa treatments for two with Bannatyne Health Clubs. Available at over 30 locations around the UK, the winner and a guest will both enjoy treatments such as a full body salt exfoliation, a relaxing back, neck and shoulder massage, or a Swedish leg massage totalling 70 minutes.

So , what are you waiting for? Enter this amazing competition to be in with a chance of winning a 12-month Readly subscription or 25,000 Virgin Points.

* Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply. Reward flights are subject to availability. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.

Terms and conditions

