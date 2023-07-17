Competition alert: Win a 12-month Readly subscription with Virgin Red
Love reading on the go? Readly is the solution as it gives subscribers access to over 7,500 magazine or newspaper titles via a phone or tablet, and this summer Virgin Red is giving 10 lucky members the chance to win a 12-month subscription. And even if you don’t win the grand prize there’s a chance for two members to win 25,000 Virgin Points each. Yes, really.
Readly is a digital subscription that offers unlimited, all-you-can-read access to thousands of magazines in one easy app. So, whether you prefer Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar or choose The Guardian over The Independent, there’s something for everyone. Better yet, young readers can also enjoy the kids section with popular titles including Match! and Unicorn Universe.
How to enter
Log into your Virgin Red account or join if you’re not a member
Purchase a Readly subscription between 17 July 2023 and 8 August 2023
Enjoy your free trial period and hope you’re a winner
With Readly you can enjoy unlimited reading across lifestyle, news, food and drink, and more. With a subscription you can browse both new issues and back issues, download magazines for offline reading, and share with family and friends on up to five devices.
Get reading with Readly
If you’re not a winner of a Readly subscription, grand prize there’s still an opportunity for two members to win 25,000 Virgin Points to spend as they wish. But what could you do with all those points? Read on.
Save on Virgin Atlantic flights
Fancy booking a flight to a dream destination? With 25,000 Virgin Points (plus taxes and fees) you can fly to Miami or Orlando for a dose of sunshine and theme park adventures, discover the tropical paradise of the Maldives, or experience the majesty of South Africa. Reward seats give members the chance to cover the full airfare of a Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points.*
An exclusive Virgin Wines case of Prosecco
Winning Virgin Points is cause for celebration and you can make the party pop with an exclusive case of prosecco. Curated by Virgin Wines, the 12-bottle Prosecco case includes three bottles of Prodezza Prosecco Brut, three bottles of Senti Prosecco Extra Dry, three bottles of Ombra Prosecco Frizzante, and three bottles of Il Colmo Prosecco Brut. Cheers to that!
A spa day for two with Virgin Experience Days
Put your points to good use with three indulgent spa treatments for two with Bannatyne Health Clubs. Available at over 30 locations around the UK, the winner and a guest will both enjoy treatments such as a full body salt exfoliation, a relaxing back, neck and shoulder massage, or a Swedish leg massage totalling 70 minutes.
So, what are you waiting for? Enter this amazing competition to be in with a chance of winning a 12-month Readly subscription or 25,000 Virgin Points.
* Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply. Reward flights are subject to availability. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.
P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.
Terms and conditions
Full terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions:
Promotion runs from 00:00 on 17.07.2023 to 23:59 on 08.08.2023. 18+ UK residents only.
Available to new Readly customers only.
Employees of Virgin Red, Virgin Management Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, Readly, their group companies, agents or anyone professionally connected with this Promotion and any member of their respective immediate families are excluded.
One purchase of a Readly subscription via Virgin Red during the promotional period is equivalent to one entry in the prize draw. Only one entry per person is permitted.
Virgin Red membership is required.
Winners will be notified by email by 31.08.2023 with details on how to accept their prize.
Ten lucky winners will win a 12 month Readly subscription (worth £120 RRP). Payment for the winner’s existing subscription will be paused for the duration of the prize subscription.
Two lucky runners up will share 50,000 Virgin Points: 2 x 25,000 Virgin Points
Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET.