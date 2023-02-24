Celebrating Pride mile-high with Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia took Pride celebrations to new heights this year with five Pride Flights landing in Sydney ready for the world’s largest gay and lesbian event this weekend.

The four Virgin Australia flights – from Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane – joined the first ever Pride Flight from San Francisco operated in partnership with United Airlines. All four flights featured legendary drag performers, famous faces, and all the glitter and rainbows you’d expect to see at a Pride celebration.

After landing, Virgin Australia Pride Flight ticket holders made their way to the Landing Party at iconic Sydney LGBTQIA+ venue, The Beresford, for a line up of exciting entertainment, including an exclusive performance by Australia singer Samantha Jade.

This year, for the first time, Virgin Australia is extending the celebrations with a Pride Flight Recovery Brunch at Alibi Bar & Dining on Saturday 24 February – perfect for any sore heads after a night of partying.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Virgin Australia team from right across the business who have made Pride Flight one of the most recognisable pride events in the country,” Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said. “The Virgin Australia Pride Flight was initially launched during the pandemic and fast forward to today, we have Pride Flight services all over the country, and our very first international Pride Flight from San Francisco with our wonderful partner, United Airlines.

“Pride Flight is going from strength to strength and it’s so important that as a leader in diversity and inclusion, we all continue to spread pride in the communities in which we live, work and fly.”

$30 for the sale of each ticket on Virgin Australia-operated Pride Flight services will be donated to the Minus18 LGBTQIA+ youth charity. United Airlines will donate $25,000 to The Trevor Foundation.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more and book your next adventure.