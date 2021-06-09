Celebrating diversity at the 2021 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards

The 2021 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, held in London, celebrated an industry that has kept the world entertained through challenging times.

The show honoured the incredible work of people who reached larger audiences than ever before, while highlighting true artistry and championing diversity. Many of the awards were won by people and programmes that addressed societal issues and amplified marginalised voices.

Star of the night was Michaela Coel as she received awards for ‘Best Leading Actress’ and ‘Best Mini Series’ for her work in I May Destroy You. The series pushed boundaries and addressed important issues including sexual assault, racism, consent, and homophobia.

Another highlight from the evening was the Virgin Media Must-See Moment of 2020, as the only category voted on by the public. The award was won by Diversity for its Black Lives Matter dance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, which sparked important conversations and called for unity.

In interviews with Virgin Media, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and A’Whora shared their excitement and disbelief for how the hit show was received by viewers.

Prior to the awards, stars graced the red carpet, and the evening was hosted by comedic actor Richard Ayoade, who kept the wit and one-liners flowing.

The 2021 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards was a great celebration of talent, hard work, progress, and courage in the wake of a very challenging year.

