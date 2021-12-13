Celebrate Christmas two days early with Virgin Media

It’s just 12 sleeps until Santa, but Virgin Media is bringing the magic of Christmas 48 hours early for some lucky customers.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

There are some incredible prizes up for grabs this year, including a safari holiday, a VIP night at the BAFTAs, a PlayStation 5 and loads more. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is head over to Virgin Media and fill in your details – and then wait until 23 December to find out if you’ve been lucky.

Free movies for unpaid carers

As well as giving away some incredible prizes this Christmas, Virgin Media wants to give unpaid carers a special night in. It’s giving away 350 free movies for unpaid carers so they get a chance to relax over the holidays.

Tis the season for #FeelGoodMovies!🎄

⁰

As part of our ongoing work with @CarersUK, this Christmas we’re lifting the spirits of unpaid carers with free movie nights to enjoy 🎁



Tap the link to find out more https://t.co/WTLFkONADA pic.twitter.com/HLVDyQotkk — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) December 9, 2021

If you’re an unpaid carer, you can enter the giveaway yourself – or you can enter and gift the prize to an unpaid carer you know.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.