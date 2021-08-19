Celebrate a summer of music with Virgin Media

Excited to get back to gigs and live music? Join the club. And if you’re looking to celebrate this summer, Virgin Media has got your back.

It’s offering customers a festival line-up of must-have prizes, money-can’t-buy experiences and all the music tech you need to get your jam on this summer.

Through its Summer Jams campaign, Virgin Media is giving away prizes and music experiences each week – including VIP tickets to see Lorde in Berlin and a sequin-studded trip with Virgin Voyages to see Elton John perform in Miami.

Virgin Media

And that’s just the headline prizes – the support acts include hundreds of speakers, Sony soundbars, Beats headphones, Ticketmaster tickets and passes to exclusive club nights.

Virgin Media is also donating £50,000 to Nordoff Robbins, a music therapy charity that believes in the value of music for all people in society. It uses music therapy and the power of music to bring out people’s potential, regardless of disability, illness or social exclusion. The charity will use the money to enable its music therapists to connect with even more people across the country.

Virgin Media

Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our Summer Jams campaign is taking centre stage with the hottest tickets in town plus an array of the latest tech to offer Virgin Media customers an unrivalled line-up of incredible prizes.

“We’re proudly supporting Nordoff Robins, helping their music therapists to connect with more people across the country so they can experience the power of music.”

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.