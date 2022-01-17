Bristol-based youth club wins Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award

The Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award has announced its latest winner – Ashton Vale Culb for Young People, a community-based charity in Bristol.

Inspired by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, the Virgin Media O2 Connector Award aims to recognise local groups and community initiatives with an injection of tech and connectivity to help them do even more great work.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, visited Ashton Vale Club for Young People to present them with the award and learn more about the work that they do in the local community. She commented: “It is an honour to be announcing the third winner of the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award. Ashton Vale Club for Young People is so deserving of this award as they proved to be a vital lifeline during the pandemic. At such a distressing time for many, they ensured a community remained as one. We can’t wait to see what this vital injection of gigabit broadband and tech prizes can do for future projects.”

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Ashton Vale Club for Young People is one of Young Bristol’s community-based youth centres for young people aged from eight to 19. It provides a range of activities to improve their health and wellbeing, enhance social cohesion and encourage success in education and employment.

When the pandemic hit, Ashton Vale Club for Young People had to close its doors but still delivered a virtual youth club for its members via Zoom. One-to-one support was also offered to more vulnerable individuals during the lockdown period, with sports packs, creative arts equipment and internet access packs sent out to families.

Throughout the summer holidays, the club runs a school holiday programme, which provides creative arts and sports activities, as well as meals for children to help combat the issue of hunger during school breaks.

Ashton Vale Club for Young People awarded the @VMO2News @captaintommoore Foundation Connector Award!



We're honoured to receive the award on behalf of the Youth Club which highlights the outstanding support provided to young people and the local community.https://t.co/YSnOt6PUwS — Young Bristol (@Young_Bristol) January 11, 2022

As part of winning the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Connector Award, Ashton Vale Club for Young People has been given gigabit broadband and a tech bundle worth up to £5,000 with items including smart TV, tablets, laptops and more.

Lucy Saunders, Ashton Vale Club for Young Bristol’s Development and Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Ashton Vale Club for Young People is the third winner of the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award. Being able to support the local young people and community means everything to us, and it’s an honour to win this award from Virgin Media O2. With the prize money, we have been able to purchase iPads and other tech equipment for the club which has meant we have been able to keep members more connected, and we cannot wait for the gigabit broadband to help us to connect even more.”

Jeff Dodds, COO at Virgin Media O2 added: “The Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Connector Award is all about recognising the local heroes and charities in the UK that have helped their communities during this difficult time.

“We know that they can all do with a helping hand and we’re honoured to recognise Ashton Vale Club for Young People as the third winner of the award. Our gigabit broadband service as well as a host of tech prizes will help them do even more amazing things in their community.”

Virgin Media O2 and the Captain Tom Foundation will be selecting more winners of the award in the coming months.