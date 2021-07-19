Menu
Book your staycation with Virgin Red and Booking.com and earn 12 points per £1 spent

James Massoud
by James Massoud
19 July 2021

The summer is here, which makes it a fantastic time to book your British getaway.  If you're looking for a place to stay, Virgin Red has got you covered with its new points partner — Booking.com

From Bournemouth to Falmouth, Suffolk to Norfolk, Plymouth to Portsmouth, wherever your staycation takes you this summer, book it through Virgin Red and you can earn 12 Virgin Points for every £1 you spend on Booking.com before 30 September. Plus, Booking.com Genius members also get access to Genius benefits, making it a double win!  

Booking.com is the largest accommodation provider with millions of options to choose from, allowing you to discover more. So whether it’s crumbling castles, coastal rambles or cool city breaks you’re after, now’s the time to book your getaway.

Looking for adventure further afield? You can still earn points with Virgin Red. Booking a holiday through Booking.com to Europe will also earn you 12 Virgin Points per £1 spent. If you want to travel somewhere further than this then there are still plenty more points to be earned with your bookings! 

Once you’ve got accommodation sorted for your staycation, you'll need to think about how you're getting there and back. Train travel you say? Virgin Red has a reward for that! Book train tickets on Virgin Red through Virgin Trains Ticketing and you can earn three points per £1 spent. Booking train travel any other way seems pointless now, doesn’t it?  

Find out more about Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, right here.

Virgin Red

