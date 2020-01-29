Book to see world-class DJs perform for Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has revealed the lineup for its On Deck DJ programme and the dates of special sailings, which are now available for booking.

World-famous DJs will perform at the Beach Club at Bimini as part of the speciality sailings. You can only dance the night away at the Beach Club at Bimini if you’re booked on a trip with Virgin Voyages. It’s the opportunity to feel the sand in their toes in a setting that will rival the best beach clubs in Ibiza and Saint-Tropez.

Mark Ronson, Diplo, DJ MK and Sofi Tukker will all be playing at special sailings during 2020. And you can book a Voyage to see your favourite DJ now.

If you want to see one of those DJs, these are the trips you’ll need to book:

The Riviera Maya sailing leaving Miami on May 3rd will feature Diplo playing on May 7th

The Mayan Sol sailing on July 5th will feature Mark Ronson playing at the Beach Club at Bimini on July 9th

DJ MK will play on September 3rd, book the Mayan Sol sailing leaving on August 30th

The Dominican Daze sailing on December 6th will feature an exclusive performance by Sofi Tukker on December 10th

“Music is a fundamental element of the Virgin Brand's DNA and we know every world class beach club has an epic DJ line up,” said Chris Stubbs, senior director of sailor experience at Virgin Voyages. “Our On Deck DJ schedule is going to ensure our stunning new beach club at Bimini will be as talked about as the infamous beach clubs of Ibiza, St. Tropez and Mykonos, by immersing our sailors in a hypnotic soundscape as they soak up the Caribbean sun during the day and dance to celebrate the night ahead at our beach bonfire soirees.”

Music has always been at the heart of the Virgin brand and that’s certainly true for Virgin Voyages. As well as the resident On Deck DJ programme, Scarlet Lady will feature onboard music experiences including Voyage Vinyl, the record shop at sea, and performances in The Red Room, a transformative space for live music and entertainment.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.