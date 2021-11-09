Book international flights with your Velocity Points now

Good news for Aussies – international travel is coming back. Plus, Velocity Frequent Flyer has teamed up with international airlines, meaning travellers can book reward flights to more destinations.

From today, Velocity members can earn and spend points on flights with Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, Singapore Airlines and South African Airways. The destinations available to book will go live in stages as travel restrictions in Australia ease and international travel resumes.

More partnerships and more destinations will be revealed soon. But for now, Velocity members should think about making their plans. There are limited numbers of Reward Seats available so if you want to take advantage of the new partnerships, book now.

Virgin Australia’s international flights are also scheduled to resume in December, with the first flight to Fiji taking off on 16 December. The airline has approximately a million Reward Seats available to be booked across the Virgin Australia domestic and international network – great news for Velocity members who want to get travelling again.

Virgin Australia

Velocity members will also continue to enjoy Status benefits on eligible regular airfares, such as Lounge access, additional baggage allowances, express immigration screening and priority boarding.

Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO Nick Rohrlach said he was excited to give members the chance to earn and redeem points on international flights again. He added: “After being grounded for so long, many of us can’t wait to reunite with family and friends and experience new places – now Velocity Points will once again make it possible.

“Virgin Australia and its airline partners are determined to offer some of the best value fares on the market as we do our part to rebuild the travel industry and the millions of jobs it supports globally.

“As we rebuild and reopen, we look forward to offering even more opportunities to earn and redeem Points for our savvy members.”

Visit Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer to start making your plans now.