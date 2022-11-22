Black Friday: earn and spend Virgin Points with Virgin Red
Our Black Friday offers have now expired – keep an eye on the website for the latest deals
The countdown to Black Friday is on. And at Virgin Red, there are loads of ways to save or earn points for your spend. Make your life that little bit more rewarding this November, and don’t forget to do your Black Friday shopping via Virgin Red.
Booking.com
Dreaming of sipping hot gluhwein by the fireside or getting lost in the magic of Europe's best Christmas markets? Make your festive fantasies a reality with Booking.com. For a limited time only, you can earn bonus Virgin Points when you book a Booking.com stay in the UK or Europe through Virgin Red by 30 November 2022.
So, whether it's a city break with that special someone, or festive fun for all the family - there are thousands of options to inspire your winter adventure with Booking.com.
Earn 12 points per £1 with Booking.com
Virgin Red Room at the AO Arena
Virgin Red has dropped the points price of tickets to N-Dubz (35,000 to 20,000), Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party (30,000 to 20,000), and Blue – Heart & Soul tour (25,000 to 15,000) this Black Friday.
Your two tickets to the AO Arena Manchester get you the full Virgin Red experience:
The Virgin Red Room - the suite seats up to 16 lucky people
Extraordinary view - uninterrupted stage view with seats facing the stage
VIP Access - fast-tracked entry via the exclusive entrance
Personal service - private pay bar, waiter service, cloakroom and en-suite bathroom
Complimentary parking - a parking space reserved just for you next to the arena
Book my spot in the Virgin Red Room
Virgin Wines
Virgin Wines has discounted three boxes of 12 bottles for Black Friday: red, white and mixed, to just 15,000 Virgin Points (were 20,000).
In the white wine case, there’s no better place to start than the multi award-winning Pinot Grigio from Veneto. In the exclusive red wine case, you can pair a Chilean Malbec wonderfully alongside a Sunday roast or lasagne. The mixed case is not to be missed, especially if you want to taste many flavours this winter season.
12 Virgin Wines for 15,000 Virgin Points
Bonus points on selected retail partners
With selected retail partners this Black Friday, you can earn extra Virgin Points on the same purchases. If you’re looking for electronics, you can earn double points per £1 you spend with Curry’s and Apple. If you need something to buy the kids, earn up to five points per £1 with Argos (was up to four) and up to eight points per £1 with LEGO, double the usual amount. Or, if you want to treat yourself, why not earn eight points per £1 instead of four points with LOOKFANTASTIC, five points per £1 (was two) with notonthehighstreet.com, or up to six points per £1 with Nike (was up to three).
Earn bonus points on selected retail partners
Virgin Experience Days
Virgin Experience Days have discounted 14, yes FOURTEEN, experiences for you to enjoy this Black Friday.There are tonnes of brand new experiences to choose from with Virgin Experience Days this Black Friday, plus some old goodies with excellent points discounts.
Big discounts on Virgin Experience Days
Crosley Turntable
Music is at the heartland of the Virgin Group ever since the birth of Virgin Records, and this Crosley turntable is a celebration of its recording history. This smooth operator has been made exclusively for Virgin; with a lightweight case you can take anywhere. Control your sounds with pitch control, built-in speakers and a Bluetooth receiver.
Crosley Turntable for 1 Virgin Point
With all these offers, it truly is an easy way to build your points when treating yourself or someone special this Black Friday. So get going!