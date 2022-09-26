Bilt Rewards and Virgin Red Members get two-for-one on sailings with Virgin Voyages

Virgin Red and Bilt Rewards are treating their members to two-for-one fares on all 2022 sailings with Virgin Voyages booked between today (Monday September 26) and October 31.

Book a Sea Terrace Cabin for up to two people for any sailing due to take place before the end of the year and Virgin Voyages will apply a 50% discount to the originally advertised voyage fare*.

Virgin Voyages

The announcement comes as Bilt Rewards celebrates its first Rent Day campaign - a recurring celebration that rewards renters on the first of every month through a series of exclusive offers and events.

Earlier this year, Virgin Red was delighted to launch its partnership with Bilt Rewards – the leading loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent payments at any rental unit in the U.S. with no transaction fees.

Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red’s International and Strategic Development Director, says: “We are thrilled to team up with Bilt and treat our members to an exclusive offer on sailings with Virgin Voyages. Virgin Red opens the door to hundreds of rewards, and we can’t wait for more Bilt members to live a life more Virgin and discover all the amazing products and services the Virgin companies and partners have to offer.”

How does it work?

Bilt Rewards boasts a network of more than two million rental properties across North America, and the partnership has given Bilt members the opportunity to exchange their Bilt points into Virgin Points, opening a new ecosystem of extraordinary rewards with Virgin Red.

This new two-for-one offer means major money off Caribbean, European, South Pacific and Transatlantic sailings on Virgin’s exclusively adult ships, which feature 20+ eateries with menus inspired by Michelin-starred chefs, immersive, festival-style entertainment, state-of-the-art wellness experiences, and beautifully design Sea Terrace Cabins equipped with smart cabin technology.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of, Bilt Rewards, comments: “Now more than ever, people are looking to rediscover travel, and Bilt’s partnership with Virgin Red gives Bilt members thousands of ways to plan their next adventure. Virgin Voyages are reinventing the cruise experience as we know it, and with our 2-for-1 fares, we can’t think of a better way to see the world this fall.”

How can members get the deal?

Members can get access to this exclusive offer by linking their Bilt Account to their Virgin Red account. Once linked, they will receive a one-time-use access key code via email that can be used to book a qualifying sailing of their choice with Virgin Voyages. Bilt members will earn 2x points when booking using their Bilt Mastercard, or 4x points when booking on Rent Day [October 1, 2022].

Bilt Rewards is committed to helping its members get the most of their rewards, which is why it’s so easy to earn Bilt points and then exchange them to Virgin Points, unlocking access to Virgin Red rewards including sailings with Virgin Voyages, awesome holiday breaks with Virgin Limited Edition, gifts and experiences with Virgin Experience Gifts, such as spa treatments or adventure activities, and flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines**.

Virgin Limited Edition Virgin Hotels Dallas Virgin Experience Gifts Virgin Atlantic

Members can even donate their points to Virgin Unite or Carbon Engineering, to support the development of technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere.

With Virgin Red, it’s also easy to build up Virgin Points balances simply by spending with some of the biggest online retailers in America, such as Macy’s and Home Depot, as well as when purchasing Virgin Experience Gifts, flights with Virgin Atlantic, bookings at a Virgin Hotel or booking accommodation with Booking.com.

Say hello to Virgin Red Join Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Earn Virgin Points with brands you know and love, then spend them on rewards from across the Virgin family and beyond. Get Virgin Red on App Store Get Virgin Red on Google Play Visit the Virgin Red website

The small print

*The discount will apply to sailings booked between September 26 and October 31 that are scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2022. [Not including blackout dates: Valiant Lady: 12/30/22 and Scarlet Lady: 12/4/22, 12/14/22, 12/27/22]. The discount is only applicable to the voyage fare. It does not include or apply to any applicable taxes and port fees, all of which will be charged at the regular fee rate(s), without discount at check-out.

**Virgin Atlantic’s partner airlines: Delta, Air France and KLM. To book flights, Virgin Red members need to hold a Flying Club account – it’s free to sign up to Flying Club. More information can be found here.