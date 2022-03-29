Back to Holidays: Book now with Virgin Australia’s sale

Starting to plan a holiday for this year? Virgin Australia’s just launched an epic sale, with more than a million fares to the airline’s domestic and short-haul international destinations from as low as $45.

The Back to Holidays sale is part of Virgin Australia’s post-COVID travel recovery and is on now until Monday 4 April, or until all the sale fares are gone. This sale is perfect for families too, with a 25% discount for children aged two to 11 making it even more affordable to enjoy a family getaway.

Virgin Australia

Sale fares are available on all domestic and international routes operated by Virgin Australia for travel on select dates between 27 July and 14 December 2022. Some of the highlights from the sale include:

Flights between Ballina and Sydney from $45

Flights between Sydney and Sunshine Coast from $65

Flights between Gold Coast and Cairns from $75

Flights between Brisbane and Hamilton Island from $89

Flights between Brisbane and Fiji from $249

Flights between Melbourne and Bali from $269

Virgin Australia

“As we emerge from COVID, we are incredibly focused on providing travellers with some of the best value airfares you can find and our Back to Holidays sale is a really great example of just how irresistible it is to fly with Virgin Australia,” a Virgin Australia Group spokesperson said. “We are also really excited about the demand coming back into the market. Already passenger booking volumes are tracking above pre-COVID levels and we know our sale is only going to help provide another healthy boost to travel demand which is great for our people and the broader tourism economy.”

For more info and to book your Back to Holidays sale fares, head over to Virgin Australia.