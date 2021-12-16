Aviation American Gin sets sail with Virgin Voyages

Two of our favourite entrepreneurs have formed a new partnership today. That’s right, Ryan Reynolds and Richard Branson are back together.

After teaming up with Virgin Atlantic to bring Aviation American Gin to the sky, the pair are taking their partnership to the seven seas. Sailors aboard Virgin Voyages’ ships can now enjoy expertly crafted cocktails with Aviation Gin as the star ingredient.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group said: “I can’t seem to escape Ryan. He keeps following me around. Thankfully I really enjoy Aviation Gin so I was excited to bring this product to Virgin Voyages after their partnership with Virgin Atlantic.”

With everyone desperate to get travelling again, Virgin Voyages is here to deliver. So kiss your kids goodbye (because yes, Ryan it really is adults-only) and get ready to kick back with the most refreshing gin and tonic you’ve ever had. This is a voyage and cocktails, brought to you by two guys who really know how to have a good time.

Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Aviation American Gin says, “My childhood dream was to have a guest role on ‘The Love Boat’ alongside Vic Tayback. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be successful enough to have my own gin brand score a recurring role on a ship this deliriously luxurious and child-free. Only Richard Branson could make this type of magic happen.”

Plus, when you pre-purchase a bar tab with Virgin Voyages, you’ll be able to choose from a selection of incredible cocktails, created by some of the world’s best mixologists. Each of Scarlet Lady’s signature eateries has a dedicated bar with drinks crafted for a specific beverage vision and tailor-made to complement its culinary concept. The result: unique, bespoke drinks with the best ingredients, without the premium price tag.

Have we convinced you yet? Head over to Virgin Voyages to book your cruise now.