Want to support small businesses with your festive purchases this year? We’ve teamed up with Virgin StartUp and Virgin Red to showcase some amazing presents that your friends and family are bound to love.

Plus some of them are available using Virgin Points so if you’ve been saving up this year you could save some of your hard earned cash and splash the points instead.

Rebel Book Club subscription

If you’re worried about what to get for the bookworm in your life, then Rebel Book Club is here to help.

Rebel Book Club is not your average book club. Members get the chance to learn from authors and experts on a huge variety of topics and regularly connect in-person and virtually with a fun crowd who will keep them accountable.

Virgin Red members can purchase a three-month or six-month Rebel Book Club membership using Virgin Points.

Nought

Buying for someone who’s trying to be more sustainable this Christmas? Look no further than Nought. Founded to help people find simple ways to cut plastic waste out of their lives, Nought has a host of reusable and sustainable alternatives that everyone will love.

Enjoy 20% off with the code VIRGIN20.

Petit Pli

If you want to avoid buying clothes for kids that they’ll grow out of in no time at all, check out Petit Pli’s clothes that grow with them.

Rather than clothes being sized 0-3 months, Petit Pli’s outfits are sized 0-3 years, thanks to its innovative fabric that is adaptable to different sizes.

Clarity Blend

Clarity Blend is a family business born out of the founders’ need to reconnect with themselves and nature, and achieve a more harmonious way of life. If you’re looking to treat someone to some rest and relaxation this Christmas, Clarity Blend’s gift sets could be just what you’re looking for.

Plus, three of its gift sets are available on Virgin Red, using Virgin Points. Check out the Pick Me Up pulse point essential oil gift set for 4,000 points, Home sanctuary diffuser gift set for 6,750 points, or the Wellness aromatherapy pamper gift set for 5,750 points.

Joy Resolve

Looking for the perfect gift for a coffee or tea lover? Joy Resolve’s manual brewer is just that.

Bringing a ritual to coffee and tea making, it showcases the beauty in the Brew Chamber. It’s stylish and practical – and they won’t know how they survived so long without it.

Billy Tannery

Billy Tannery is a pioneering British leather company. Its leather bags and accessories are entirely sourced, tanned and made in the UK.

Billy Tannery uses goat hides from the food industry that would otherwise go to waste. It tans all the leather on its farm-based tannery in Leicestershire and careful attention is paid to the environment at all stages of its traceable supply chain.

Enjoy 10% off your first purchase when you sign up to the Billy Tannery newsletter.

Plus, Virgin Red members can purchase a Billy Tannery key wrap for 7,000 Virgin Points, or a cardholder wallet for 9,500 points.

Deeba London

If you want to treat your loved one to some seriously stylish nightwear, Deeba London is the place to go. Bright, bold prints and gorgeous fabrics. What more could you want?

Plus there’s a great range of accessories – eye masks, headbands and scrunchies in matching fabric. Delightful!

art-K classes

Kids will love these art-k classes – a chance to get creative and learn more about art in the process. Who says Christmas gifts can’t be educational?

There’s a selection of different classes and courses to choose from – your little ones are sure to love them.

For Virgin Red members, the children’s introductory art class is available for 2,900 points, and the children’s two-hour workshop is available for 3,600 points.

Unplugged

Treat your overworked loved ones to a reset in nature with Unplugged’s digital detox getaways.

Escape to a tech-free cabin in the countryside and reconnect with the world, while you disconnect. Unplugged’s digital detox three-night breaks are the perfect gift for someone who’s had a busy and stressful 2022, and needs some time to relax, rest and recover.

Saint Fragrance

Saint Fragrance was founded by industry insiders Sam and Emma Pringle in 2020. It’s a London-born lifestyle brand offering a collection of creatively perfumed products, each design to seamlessly complement your world and enhance wellbeing.

Saint Fragrance candles create a beautiful scent in a room. They’re bound to be a popular choice this Christmas.

Plus, Virgin Red members can spend their Virgin Points on the candles. For 7,600 points members can purchase a Rose Whispers candle, an Old Fashioned candle, or a Powdery Skies candle.