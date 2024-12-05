All Virgin Hotels wants for Christmas is you – a look inside Mariah Carey’s Black Irish holiday bar

Virgin Hotels is partnering with Black Irish by Mariah Carey, the legendary singer-songwriter’s brand of Irish cream liqueur, on a multi-city pop-up series in celebration of the timeless classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Titled Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar, the ticketed experience is bookable through Sunday, 29 December at Virgin Hotels locations in five US cities including: Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York.

“Virgin Hotels has always been synonymous with entertainment and music, and this limited-time pop-up is a direct connection to that legacy,” said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection.

The hotel pop-ups transform existing spaces into a winter wonderland, complete with over-the-top festive decor to mark the 30th anniversary of the beloved classic song and album.

Enjoy holiday-themed cocktails crafted with Black Irish liqueur, pose for photos against festive backdrops or pen letters to drop in a mailbox for delivery to the “Queen of Christmas” herself (a title lovingly bestowed upon Mariah Carey by her fans).

Tickets for Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar pop-ups are available online via Bucket Listers for US residents 21+ starting at $20 for a 90-minute slot and $30 at the New York City location. Each ticket purchase comes with a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.

Tour the space below. Tis' the season!

Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar at Virgin Hotels Dallas