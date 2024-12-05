All Virgin Hotels wants for Christmas is you – a look inside Mariah Carey’s Black Irish holiday bar
Virgin Hotels is partnering with Black Irish by Mariah Carey, the legendary singer-songwriter’s brand of Irish cream liqueur, on a multi-city pop-up series in celebration of the timeless classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Titled Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar, the ticketed experience is bookable through Sunday, 29 December at Virgin Hotels locations in five US cities including: Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York.
“Virgin Hotels has always been synonymous with entertainment and music, and this limited-time pop-up is a direct connection to that legacy,” said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection.
The hotel pop-ups transform existing spaces into a winter wonderland, complete with over-the-top festive decor to mark the 30th anniversary of the beloved classic song and album.
Enjoy holiday-themed cocktails crafted with Black Irish liqueur, pose for photos against festive backdrops or pen letters to drop in a mailbox for delivery to the “Queen of Christmas” herself (a title lovingly bestowed upon Mariah Carey by her fans).
Tickets for Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar pop-ups are available online via Bucket Listers for US residents 21+ starting at $20 for a 90-minute slot and $30 at the New York City location. Each ticket purchase comes with a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.
Tour the space below. Tis' the season!