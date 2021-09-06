All about The Booth: Virgin Atlantic introduces new social space on A350 aircraft

Jetting off on your holidays with Virgin Atlantic just got even better with its brand new social space onboard its Airbus A350 aircraft.

Virgin Atlantic has announced a brand new interior and cabin configuration of its award-winning A350 aircraft, designed specifically with holidaymakers in mind. The changes include more seats in the Economy cabin, as well as a new social space for Upper Class customers.

Virgin Atlantic

The new social space, known as ‘The Booth’, is the latest innovation in Virgin Atlantic’s industry-leading social spaces and is exclusively available to customers flying with the airline to sunny leisure destinations onboard the A350. Tucked away in the Upper Class cabin, The Booth is a cosy corner that provides comfy, lounge-style seating for two, separated by a table. The styling and finishes, which include luxurious leather seats and almond gold highlights, are designed to be in tune with the airline’s award-winning Loft space featured across the main A350 fleet.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and the introduction of The Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights. We love creating brilliantly different experiences, which is why we’re always evolving our ideas to offer something different and exciting in the air and on the ground.

“I’m delighted that we’ve curated The Booth specifically for our customers jetting off on holiday to our sunny destinations, such as Orlando, offering a truly stylish start to their trips.”

Virgin Atlantic

In The Booth you’ll find two 27” touch screen monitors, so you and your guest can enjoy an immersive experience. The content of these will be continuously updated, tailored to the route and time of day, meaning that the look and feel of The Booth will evolve over time. Initially, these screens will showcase a digital art gallery featuring up-and-coming artists, and a tail and belly cam of the aircraft.

Customers travelling between Heathrow and Orlando will be the first to experience the newest aircraft, with the first flight currently scheduled for December 2021. Other leisure destinations, including Barbados, will receive the new plane later in 2022. The new seat configuration will offer 397 seats in total – 16 Upper Class suites, 56 Premium seats and 325 in Economy.

As well as The Booth, the A350 features the airline’s latest Upper Class suite design, which includes all window facing seats with a 44” pitch and fully flat 82” bed. All cabins on these new leisure A350 aircraft have the largest entertainment screens available on any Virgin Atlantic plane.

Fearless Lady

Virgin Atlantic

The first aircraft in Virgin Atlantic’s A350 leisure fleet will be G-VEVE, named Fearless Lady, after Eve Branson, the late mother of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Lady Emmeline (G-VLIB), which is inspired by the leader of the women’s suffrage movement Emmeline Pankhurst will follow in April.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and book your next holiday.