Ahoy Sydney: Virgin Voyages arrives Down Under

Virgin Voyages’ ship, Resilient Lady, has arrived in Sydney ahead of her inaugural Australian summer sailing season.

As Resilient Lady made her grand entrance into Sydney Harbour, she received a spectacular welcome from Virgin Group founder Richard Branson in a classic wooden speedboat as the superyacht-inspired cruise ship sailed through the Heads.

Richard then took his Aussie welcome to new heights, scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge in an exclusive Virgin Voyages takeover of the iconic BridgeClimb experience.

Virgin Voyages

Helicopters and drones circled the skies above to capture the incredible moment that encapsulated Sir Richard Branson’s pioneering spirit and the Virgin brand’s flair for creating iconic moments. It made Resilient Lady’s debut to Sydney a truly unforgettable welcome against the backdrop of one of the most liveable and scenic cities.

Virgin Voyages

“Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, and we wanted to esure our arrival was as spectacular as the Sydney Harbour itself,” Richard said. “To stand at the summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and watch Resilient Lady come into Circular Quay was one of the most exciting moments since we founded the Virgin brand.

Virgin Voyages

“Australian’s loyalty to Virgin brands over the years has been testament to the thousands of people who make Virgin what it is, and we know you’re going to love Virgin Voyages, the latest brand to come Down Under.”

Resilient Lady’s Aussie MerMaiden voyage is less than a week away and Virgin Voyages can’t wait to welcome Sailors aboard for its adults-only cruises.

Kami White

Virgin Voyages CEO, Nirmal Saverimuttu said: “Australians love to go on holiday, and they’ve shown how much they love cruising. We’re excited to make our mark here in Australia with the newest ship in our fleet.

Virgin Voyages

“We celebrate being different, and it’s why we decided to push the envelope and do things in a fresh and exciting way. Richard challenged us to create a cruise line he’d want to take his mates on, and we’ve succeeded.

“We have some incredible destinations lined up for our first summer sailing season including Sydney, Hobart, Burnie along with other brilliant ports of call in New Zealand like Auckland, Wellington, Napier and Picton.”

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your sailing.