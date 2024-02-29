Ahoy San Juan! Richard Branson surprises Delta SkyMiles Members with free Virgin Voyages

It was all smiles for the 160 passengers on board a Delta flight from Atlanta to San Juan today when Richard Branson showed up to celebrate the launch of Virgin Voyages’ latest itineraries out of San Juan.

Prior to take-off, the departure gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was transformed into the world of Virgin Voyages with fun games and delights at every turn. In typical Virgin fashion, Richard dressed up as game master for the day, surprising guests with prizes like Delta and Virgin Atlantic flights, Virgin Hotels stays, and exclusive swag.

From original entertainment by the Virgin Voyages’ award-winning Happenings Cast to Instagrammable photo moments and specialty drinks, the pre-flight experience set the stage for what guests can expect to find on Resilient Lady this fall.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to Atlanta without saying hello to the wonderful team at Virgin Atlantic, Delta’s long-time partners.

But the excitement didn't end there. As passengers boarded the plane and settled into their seats, they anticipated a routine flight. However, just when they thought the surprises were over, Richard had one more trick up his sleeve.

Hopping on the plane’s intercom, Richard surprised all Delta SkyMiles Members on the flight with a complimentary cruise on Virgin Voyages upcoming San Juan routes.

"The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region’s most beautiful destinations,” said Richard. “My excitement clearly couldn’t be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan. We’re grateful for our partners at Delta who joined in on the fun and have also been long-time venture partners of our airline, Virgin Atlantic. We look forward to showing everyone what it’s like to Set Sail the Virgin Way!

Following Resilient Lady's inaugural season abroad, the ship will embark on a trans-continental journey to her new homeport in San Juan this fall. Virgin Voyages is thrilled to unveil stunning new ports of call across the Caribbean and Latin America, offering voyages to destinations including St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Colombia, and Dominica.

As Virgin Voyages continues to redefine the cruising experience with its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, travellers can expect nothing short of an epic journey on board their fleet of Lady Ships.

For those eager to embark on their own adventure, visit Virgin Voyages to learn more about the new routes from San Juan.