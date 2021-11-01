A very Merry Million Points Christmas: win one million Virgin Points with Virgin Red

Ho ho ho… who’s in the mood to win big? Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, is promising its members a Merry Christmas indeed this year, with five chances to win ONE MILLION points.

The Merry Million Points Christmas competition, launching today (1 November 2021), gives five lucky winners the chance to bag one million points apiece – a cracker of a prize to start the festive season in style with.

To enter the Virgin Red prize draw, simply follow this link and answer a quick quiz question before 30 November 2021*. The five points millionaires will be contacted the week starting 6 December: just in time for some serious Christmas shopping and a spectacular start to 2022.

Shutterstock

With a million points to spend at Virgin Red, the world is your oyster and adventure is your friend. You can take your pick from a huge trove of incredible rewards available for members.

You may decide to top up that bucket list with a luxury stay at Kasbah Tamadot, a Virgin Limited Edition hotel in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, for example. You could treat the family to West End theatre tickets, or VIP gig seats in the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Perhaps you’ll fly to Miami for a Virgin Voyages cruise, book a UK break every weekend for a year, hurtle through the skies on a thrilling parachute jump (available via a Virgin Experience Days’ Chrome Collection voucher from Virgin Red), make a points donation to a charity of your choice – and so much more besides. Oh, and let’s not forget a case of Prosecco from Virgin Wines to celebrate the win.

From your own fairy tale trip to New York to flip flopping your way around the Caribbean with Virgin Holidays, there are hundreds of ways to spend Virgin Points across Virgin Red’s five different reward categories.

Shutterstock

“We want our five points millionaire winners to wake up every day feeling like it’s Christmas morning, which is why we have fast tracked the points balance of five of our members, allowing them the chance to explore the best of Virgin Red, with hundreds of different ways to spend their million points that could last until next Christmas!” says Richard X Moore, Director of Partnerships for Virgin Red.

“Virgin Red is free to join and anyone can enter the competition - so there’s really nothing to lose. We help Virgin Red members turn the everyday into the extraordinary and with a million points to spend, the possibilities of experiences, activities or supporting good causes are vast.”

As well as the reward to top all – one million points that never expire – Virgin Red’s Merry Million Points Christmas competition has a sack load of prizes in waiting for runners-up too. These include:

✓ A year’s supply of wine from Virgin Wines

✓ A 12-month Flexi+ gym membership from Virgin Active

✓ A £500 Virgin voucher (that can be spent on any Virgin Atlantic flights, or for anything else where the digital Virgin gift card is accepted towards payment)

✓ Five Azure Collection vouchers from Virgin Experience Days

How about that to put a festive shimmer on your Crimbo plans?

To enter Virgin Red’s Merry Million Points Christmas competition, you’ll need to be a member of Virgin Red – sign up for free here – then simply follow this link to take the quiz and be in with a chance of landing the Merry Million windfall. With Virgin Red, the most wonderful time of year is all year. Grab your mightiest stocking and get set.