A Big Thank You celebration for key workers

Key workers have kept the UK going for the last two years through the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why Virgin Radio UK is throwing a big old party to celebrate them – and key workers can go for free!

The Big Thank You Tour will visit Glasgow, Manchester and London for three special shows in the run up to Christmas.

The gigs will be fronted by a number of leading acts, split across the three locations, including The Fratellis, The Vaccines, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Walker, Tom Grennan, Del Amitri, David Gray, Newton Faulkner and Isaac Stuart.

Virgin Radio Content Director, Mike Cass said: “At Virgin Radio UK, we wanted to do what we could to celebrate our key workers and thank them for everything they have done for us all during the pandemic. The Big Thank You Tour will be one big rock star thank you, from some of the best names in the business with lots of great music.”

Free tickets are available for all keyworkers – that’s anyone from the superb NHS staff and emergency service workers to postmen, binmen, pharmacists, cleaners, supermarket workers, teachers and many more. Register at BigThankYouTour.co.uk to secure your free tickets.