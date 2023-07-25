8 unique afternoon teas to book with Virgin Points

Some British traditions will never fade despite food trends coming and going: a Sunday roast, drinking copious amounts of tea, a full English, and dishes with baffling names to non-Brits (bangers and mash, toad in the hole).

However, one particular tradition has not only stood the test of time, but continues to grow in popularity over 150 years after its claimed to have been invented. Legend has it the Duchess of Bedford found herself feeling peckish between lunch and dinner and arranged for sweet and savoury snacks to be brought to her room, inadvertently creating afternoon tea.

While members of Virgin Red have several options for enjoying the elegance (Harrods Cream Tea) of afternoon tea (Traditional Afternoon Tea), here are some other options available through our friends at Virgin Experience Days, whatever your Virgin Points balance.

Graphite Collection Voucher - 4,250 points

If you love afternoon tea but also enjoy foods with a spicy kick, this unique experience is for you. Hosted by Edible Kitchen in Bedfordshire, the Chilli Afternoon Tea for Two replaces scones with spicy sandwiches, tortilla chips and chilli condiments. After the meal, guests will enjoy a gourmet tasting of sauces and chillies, with glasses of milk provided when things start heating up.

Virgin Experience Days

Amber Collection Voucher - 8,750 points

The Amber Collection voucher from Virgin Experience Days has several options for afternoon tea with a spin. Classic Lodges Hotel has six locations across the UK offering an extravagant feast of hand-cut sandwiches, home-baked cakes, and scones with a pot of fine tea or coffee. You’ll also be treated to a chilled glass of champagne.

Alternatively you can venture into London and try an Indian Afternoon Tea at Soho Wala offering the likes of lamb kathi roll, a beetroot kebab wrap, and Bombay Bhel peri, alongside Mitha (sweet) treats, or a Tapas Style Afternoon Tea for Two in MAP Maison’s 1920s art deco decor, featuring mini baguettes with Iberico ham, avocado mash, mini cheeseburgers and tasty vegetarian bites.

Finally there’s Veeno’s Italian Afternoon Tea serving a selection of panini, meat and cheese, cake and scones with jam and cream alongside tea or coffee and a glass of prosecco. This is available at nine locations across the UK.

Indigo Collection Voucher - 13,000 points

For a five star culinary experience in Manchester, Lowry Hotel’s Gin Afternoon Tea for Two is our pick. The meal - recently recognised with an Excellence Award by The British Tea Guide - offers an array of finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, pastries and dainty fancies made with the finest ingredients by the head chef. The experience is made extra special with a bespoke gin and tonic pairing.

Virgin Experience Days

The Scarlet Collection Voucher - 17,500 points

If you’re off to Hampshire, why not enjoy afternoon tea while you’re there? A Scarlet Collection voucher will allow you to book Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two in the Oakley Hall Hotel. Take your seats in either the Rosette Glasshouse Restaurant or on the garden terrace and enjoy peaceful tranquility over sandwiches, homemade scones, and freshly-baked cakes. Toast your afternoon with a glass of champagne each along with your choice of tea, coffee or soft drink.

Virgin Experience Days

Alternatively if you're near Warwickshire, Mallory Court Country House Hotel offer a fabulous Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two in an elegant, Lutyens-style property on 10 acres of lush countryside.

Whichever you prefer, spend your Virgin Points on an afternoon tea experience to remember.

