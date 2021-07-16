5 ways to supersize your summer with Virgin Red

Summer, summer, summertime. Time to sit back and unwind.

As the Fresh Prince tells us, now is the season to chill. Sunshine days are all about kicking off those shoes and taking it easy – and also finding big ideas. Between all the relaxing and partying, summer is a chance to reassess your life in new, unexpected ways.

Members of Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, have a helping hand in this process. As a part of the club, you get to turn up the volume on the things you love: from learning new skills to a UK staycation or a luxury afternoon tea .

Let’s shake things up in style. Here are just a few ways you can recharge your batteries this summer using Virgin Points – Virgin’s universal currency that never expires.

Dream big with staycations

Shutterstock

From the hazy shores of the Gower Peninsula to Glasgow’s hip and happening bars, the UK is your playground for adventure this summer. With Virgin Red, it’s never been easier to explore. Not only can you earn points every time you book a train journey or accommodation with Booking.com , you can also spend those points on all kinds of escapes.

Want to break free from the grind in a forest cabin? We’ve got you . Fancy any number of chic hotel breaks with Virgin Experience Days’ Chrome Collection ? Buy a Chrome Collection voucher with your Virgin Points and the choice is all yours.

Kickstart a side hustle

Shutterstock

The events of the past 15 months have made us rethink many elements of our lives: including a fresh focus on how we work. Whether you want to change jobs or launch your own business, developing a side hustle can be a great way of moving your professional life in a new direction. You can dip your toe into the water without throwing too much at it.

Virgin Red has loads of ways to do this, with workshops and masterclasses aplenty - especially via our pals at Virgin Experience Days . For example, you could learn a new language online , discover how to make skincare products or even develop your own loungewear line .

Help protect the planet

Shutterstock

With more than one million species at risk of extinction due to human-driven climate change, protecting the environment has never been more vital. With Virgin Red, you can step up your game this summer with a points donation to Carbon Engineering .

This pioneering carbon removal company is developing a technology known as Direct Air Capture, which sucks CO2 emissions out of the air at scale, in a way that’s similar to plants and trees. It’s a smart solution that, with the right support, could play a vital role in addressing climate change. This summer, you can be part of their journey - along with many great causes that Virgin Red members can donate to - using our Points for Good initiative.

Plan an old-school night out

Shutterstock

Binging TV is one of the great pleasures of the modern age. But sometimes it’s nice to throw things back to a simpler age of entertainment. With Virgin Red, remind yourself of the value of a good old-fashioned night out by spending points on the likes of boutique bowling for two (with cocktails and dining thrown in).

You may also be tempted by live comedy shows or an intimate gig . With the world opening back up again, this is your chance to down tools and spend time with the people you love – no devices required.

Treat yourself with spa days and afternoon teas

Shutterstock

Summer is *the* season for pampering: think fine wines, fancy cakes and fabulous spa treatments. All of which are on tap with a Virgin Red membership.

If spa treats are your thing, you could book Virgin Experience Days’ dreamy-sounding Muscle Melt Massage at the 5* Bentley London - available via a Virgin Red Ebony Collection voucher for 26,000 points. Meanwhile, cases of hand-picked independent vino await with Virgin Wines , or you and a guest could indulge in a traditional afternoon tea for two , for just 6,250 points. Happy days indeed.