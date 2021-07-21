5 VIP experiences you could win at the touch of a button

Imagine a life of designer suites and A-class service. A life where the champagne is on tap, and private experiences – balloon rides, luxury spas, executive boxes – flow like a river of gold.

No, this isn’t an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead it’s the kind of star treatment that’s in easy reach thanks to our Win Your Virgin Red Wish List prize draw .

Marking the arrival of Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, the wish list is a celebration of the most awesome experiences the Virgin world has to offer: from Caribbean sailing to decadent Las Vegas hotel stays and beyond.

Whet your appetite with some prize highlights, below, then head on over to Win Your Virgin Red Wish List to enter – so many adventures await.

Sail the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages and stay in RockStar Quarters

Virgin Voyages

This four or five-night Caribbean cruise is all about VIP treatment. Hop aboard Virgin Voyages ’ Scarlet Lady and make yourself at home in RockStar Quarters complete with stargazing terrace, a champagne table and a marble bathroom.

If you can tear yourself away from your luxury cabin, the wow factor continues throughout the ship with over 20 restaurants curated by Michelin-starred chefs, an on-board tattoo studio and uber-glam pool decks. With money for flights, £500 spending money and $700 in onboard credit counted into the prize, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to live performances and shows – not to mention casinos, private karaoke and decadent nightclubs.

Have your favourite kaftan at the ready for the exclusive Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas, with private poolside cabanas, bars and a bonfire party under the stars. This is a life we could get used to...

Take to the skies in a private balloon ride for you and your mates

Virgin Balloon Flights

From the seas to the skies, another incredible experience awaits with a private hot air balloon ride for you and up to 16 friends from Virgin Balloon Flights . You and your group can help inflate an iconic Virgin Balloon before taking off on an airborne adventure that’ll stay with you forever.

Float above the rolling countryside in an hour-long journey that often involves sensational sunrise or sunset views. This is your chance to drink in the landscape from a whole new and magical perspective, in the company of your nearest and dearest. Whether it’s the thrill of a drag landing or a gentle upright descent, the balloon landing is another great highlight and it’s followed up with a prosecco toast to crown an unforgettable flight.

Kick back at Mont Rochelle, a luxury vineyard hotel in South Africa

Virgin Limited Edition

If it’s luxury you’re after, you can’t do better than a five-night holiday at Mont Rochelle, Sir Richard Branson’s luxury hotel nestled in the Franschhoek vineyards of South Africa. This Win Your Virgin Red Wish List prize from Virgin Limited Edition promises the holiday of a lifetime, in a retreat that oozes pared-back glamour.

Kick back in a king-sized bed with private balconies overlooking the estate’s rolling valley views and know what it is to be alive. For those who love to chill, a signature Mont Rochelle treatment (including therapeutic massages) at the in-house spa beckons – along with the gorgeous outdoor pool. More adventurous types can order a gourmet picnic to enjoy in the grounds, with a chilled bottle of wine from Mont Rochelle’s well-stocked cellars.

Oh and just as an added bonus, this prize of a lifetime includes money for flights, a food and drinks package and £500 spending money. Get in.

Live it up at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with flights and spending money

Shutterstock

Live life in the fast lane with this uber-cool getaway to the world’s ultimate playground destination: Las Vegas. Your home for a five-night stay will be a suite at the newly-opened Virgin Hotels Las Vegas , a sparkling desert-inspired retreat with a 60,000-square-foot casino and private gaming salon.

Guests here have a world of inspiration at their fingertips. On the food front, boozy high tea, an ice-cream parlour and a local version of celebrity haunt Nobu lead a starry line-up of restaurants, bars and intimate nightlife spots. And for sun-lovers, the party keeps rolling with a hip pool space and beach club, as well as a spa for TLC. Not forgetting the whole of Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, on your doorstep.

A £2,00 voucher for Virgin Atlantic flights, £500 worth of hotel credits and £500 spending money are included in the prize, too. Hello, high-roller.

Bag tickets to a Premier League match with VIP hospitality

Shutterstock

Football fans, ahoy: Virgin Bet are offering you and three guests the chance to attend a Premier League football match at the Etihad stadium, to watch the reigning champions Manchester City in action.

You and your crew can enjoy first-class hospitality with Virgin Bet in The Tunnel Club, including VIP parking, a complimentary bar, Club legend appearances and half-time sharing platters to feast on.

As well as match tickets and hospitality, this incredible prize also includes £500 spending money and an overnight stay. Score!