5 reasons we still love going to the Big Screen

Whether you call it a movie theatre, cineplex, or the pictures, there is something about watching a film on the big screen that can’t be recreated.

Our friends at Vue together with UCL conducted a survey, in which they discovered that not only can a few hours immersed in the big screen provide some much needed relief, it can also boost your creativity, productivity and connectivity. And yes, that applies to all genres of film.

With much-hyped blockbusters on the way this winter including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and the long-awaited sequel to one of the biggest films of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Upcoming movies aside, there are many reasons we still love going to the cinema.

Shutterstock

Communal experience

Over the last few years we’ve missed being among people in different ways, and while we tried our best to recreate the experience with online movie nights, it just wasn’t the same. Whether it’s laughing, crying, or cheering like the audience during Avengers: Endgame in this viral clip, the communal atmosphere makes a real difference. And that’s not our opinion, it’s an actuality.

According to Tanya Goodin, founder of Time to Log Off and author of Off, our increasing reliance on smartphones and solitary experiences is resulting in increased loneliness across age groups. “One of the antidotes to our isolation is a shared big screen experience, when we all go through the same emotional journey together,” she explained in the Vue survey. “It has the power to bond us together in a way that solitary screen scrolling can never do.”

The latest releases

How and where we consume entertainment has changed dramatically in recent years: watching a film on your phone went from a technological pipedream to a reality, unlike hoverboards and flying cars. Everyone has their preference, but the latest releases will always be in the cinema, especially as we approach the summer blockbuster period.

It’s on the big screen where you’ll find the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the latest chapter in the Jurassic Park franchise, and catch whatever those cheeky Minions are up to. There are so many heavy-hitters headed to a big screen near us that Vue has hailed 2022 as the ‘year of pure escapism’, and we have to agree.

Shutterstock

Tasty treats

Everyone has a preference when it comes to movie snacks. Some favour a hot dog with all the toppings, others prefer not to share their sharing size bag of treats, and even a few don’t like snacking at all. But whatever tickles your fancy, the cinema has every possible option.

Along with the classic movie snacks like popcorn and a drink, cinemas now have many wider options like fruit, nuts, baked goods and top notch coffee, if you’re the sophisticated type.

Special seasons

Whether it’s ‘80s action or ‘90s rom-coms, when hosting a movie night it helps to have a theme, but did you know Vue regularly hosts special events? The ‘Big Screen’ series covers football (Champions League, boxing championships and the World Cup), theatre (Prima Facie with Jodie Comer), dance, comedy and more.

For more movie options there is the ‘Back on the Big Screen’ series which gives people the chance to experience classics we’ve seen on TV in the cinema. And to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the release of Dr. No, throughout 2022 all 25 James Bond movies will be shown in cinemas giving you the opportunity to be shaken and stirred.

A nice night out

And finally, one of the main reasons we love going to the cinema is because it’s a perfect night out. While some argue it’s a bad option for a first date because you can’t get to know someone in silence in the dark, dinner and a movie remains a favourite for couples and friend groups, with good reason.

You have the pre-movie chat, the experience of watching it together and the post-film chat in which you share what you thought of it. Whatever your reason for going, a night at the movies will always be a good way to go.

