5 new-season interior trends to make over your home with

We don’t need Kevin McCloud to tell us that home makeovers can work wonders for the soul. Rearranging your living space – even without being knee-deep in a full scale renovation project – can be a brilliant way of clearing your head and pressing reset.

With Virgin Red , Virgin’s new rewards club, this ritual dials up a notch with the ability to earn points on your design and interior purchases. Virgin Red has partnered with a whole ream of popular labels – including John Lewis , Etsy and Made.com – to offer you Virgin Points opportunities every time you buy.

Here are five major interior trends to get you in the zone for a new-season spring clean. Update and celebrate your home with these great new pieces – each with the ability to earn Virgin Points as you buy, and spend on more rewards (cue: holidays, spa days, cream teas and more).

The trend: Blush pink interiors

Warm, lively and cheerful: pink is definitely the colour we need in our lives right now, on the back of lockdown – just as well trendsetters have it pegged as a major shade to watch this season. Dusky pink and pared-back rose hit the mark particularly well, offering soft accents to your living space in a way that’s interesting without being intrusive.

Work the look:

Whether it’s blush-pink dining chairs from Made.com or a vintage-style woven Wayfair rug , this shade is all about understated elegance. Create a boudoir vibe with this plush John Lewis ottomon (great for hiding away your bedroom knick-knacks) or bring joy to your kitchen with Etsy’s eye-catching terracotta plates . It’s also worth noting that you can give your pink a little more pizazz with dove-grey panelling from Wickes: per this look . And of course, each time you spend with any of these retailers, Virgin Points await.

The trend: Japandi minimalism

At first glance, Scandinavian and Japanese design may have little in common – but they’re fused together in glorious fashion for this summer’s hottest trend . “Japandi”, as it’s known in the world of interiors , combines the best of Scandi-style cosiness with Japanese-inspired clean lines and minimalism.

Work the look:

Japandi is all to do with scaling back to a few select and soothing statement pieces that make your home a haven. Japanese wall art from Etsy helps set the tone, along with Wickes’ modern flooring and sculptural furniture in neutral hues from Made.com ( see here for more inspiration). Meanwhile, Dunelm’s bamboo lantern is perfect for conjuring up the hygge side of the look, along with any one of Wayfair’s chic wall-mounted fireplaces . All with Virgin Points, of course.

The trend: Mood lighting

No more will your lighting be an afterthought – this season sees striking wall and ceiling lights emerge as a focal point in the home . Far more than functional, lights will be responsible for creating all the vibes, from industrial-style neon glow ( a key Pinterest trend ) to architectural outlines.

Work the look:

As far as works of art are concerned, the John Lewis Hiko ceiling light fits the bill nicely, bringing an exhibitional presence to your living space. Props too, to B&Q’s range of contemporary lighting options, including this chrome effect spotlight with diffused bead detail, and a futuristic studio-style floor lamp . Look to Etsy for custom neon signs (and don’t forget, those Virgin Points are yours for the taking with each purchase).

The trend: Statement cushions

The humble cushion is having its moment in the sun this summer, as everyone who’s anyone stocks up on vibrant pillows. Vogue confirms that statement cushions are where it’s at in 2021: we’re talking bursts of mood-boosting colour and maverick patterns, for a look that truly pops.

Work the look:

To begin with a bang, you can’t do better than this bright cerise cushion with pom pom tassels , handmade with love on Etsy. Equally striking is this John Lewis tropical print with colourful birds for feel-good vibes all round. To continue the Hawaiian island vibe, B&Q has this lovely palm leaf design , or pop by Made.com for mint and coral geometric vibes . And naturally, cushions purchased via Virgin Red = points, points, points.

The trend: Sustainable cottagecore

In a year that has seen us reassess our values towards a simpler way of being, it’s perhaps no surprise that “cottagecore” is emerging as a hashtag phenomenon . As an interior trend, cottagecore throws it back to a simple, bucolic and slightly whimsical countryside feel . Think natural, sustainable materials with lots of wooden and plant-based design notes.

Work the look:

Part of cottagecore is honouring our connection to the outdoors, which means being as kind as possible to the climate. This John Lewis EarthKind™duvet digs the sentiment nicely, with a reclaimed natural filling made in the UK from preloved feather and down. Elsewhere, Dunelm’s recycled glass tumblers will bring a lovely rustic touch to your dining table, while Wayfair’s ethically sourced seagrass pots will help you live your best #plantlife. Wickes’ plant and shrub collection helps you go one step further, with a small slice of countryside wherever you happen to be (and points too. All the points).

Find out more about how you can earn and spend points at Virgin Red.