5 great ways to charge up your August Bank Holiday with Virgin Red

Bank Holidays have a way of sneaking up on you, so you’re never quite ready to make the most of that delicious extra day off. But if you haven’t yet sorted plans for the long weekend coming up, fear not – Virgin Red has you covered.

The new rewards club from Virgin is abuzz with ideas to upscale your August Bank Holiday plans. Whether you’re a born bookworm or more of a thrill-seeker, there’s something to suit everyone in our mood board of rewards: all yours with Virgin Points.

What’s more, you can earn points in a breeze with Virgin Red simply by going about your daily life: by booking a train , for example, or using a Tesco Clubcard . Become a member of Virgin Red by signing up here – then pump up the volume on your Bank Holiday plans with a few reward suggestions, below.

Release your inner Tarzan with Go Ape

Getting back to nature is good for the soul – especially when you throw a dose of adventure into the mix. Pump up that heart rate this Bank Holiday with a Tree Top Challenge for two with Go Ape. The company is known for epic zip line and treetop obstacle courses, so you and a guest will be flying through the canopy in no time. Let loose that Tarzan within, for 10,250 points .

Revisit the magic of cinema with Vue

A date at the cinema is still one of the best old-school nights out there is, and we missed it hugely under lockdown. Remind yourself what this time-honoured rite is all about, with a Vue ticket via Virgin Red for 1,350 points . Just you, the big screen and a box of popcorn: this is what life’s all about.

Hop aboard for a Mustang Blast experience

Vroom vroom. Who’s ready to rev their engines? If you want to take your Bank Holiday plans to the next level, pop behind the wheel of a classic Ford Mustang. This Hollywood star of a car is a dream to drive, and you’ll be in the company of an expert instructor as you cruise your way round a race track. All yours with Virgin Red for 6,000 points .

Spark big ideas with Rebel Book Club

Want to join a fun community of thinkers and doers? Rebel Book Club has your name on. This global online club is a Virgin StartUp company, uniting people around the world to read and discuss the very best non-fiction titles. Break out of your reading comfort zone, and discover a wealth of knowledge with books on business, self-growth, meditation and more. A three-month membership, including fresh new reads and regular meetups, is available for 6,400 points on Virgin Red.

Start September right with THEENK tea

Much like New Year, September is a time to press reset on your goals – including new wellness resolutions after a summer of fun. Virgin StartUp business THEENK tea can bring joy to the process with its award-winning wellbeing programme, designed to support your brain function and mental wellbeing. Its specially curated box includes 63 teabags, a 21-day brain-boosting eating plan and a fitness guide, all for 7,000 points with Virgin Red. Perfect for improved focus and stress relief ahead of a full-on autumn schedule.