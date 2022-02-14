28 awesome ways you can earn Virgin Points with online shopping

Who's game for Virgin Points? Virgin Red lets you immerse yourself in a veritable hot tub of treats and earn points for more rewards – simply by living your life.

Take online shopping. Thanks to Virgin Red's partnerships with leading brands in fashion, interiors, technology and more, you’ll find tons of ways to earn points when you buy online as part of the Virgin Red community.

Scroll down to discover 28 brilliant ways you can start topping up your Virgin Points today, either online or with in-store shopping:

Earn Virgin Points on fashion buys

Style mavens will have plenty of inspo to feast on with Virgin Red’s fashion-related earners.

If it’s trainers you’re searching for, adidas and Nike can step up to the mark. Trends pieces await with the likes of TK Maxx, H&M, ASOS and more – all of which offer the chance to max out your wardrobe while supersizing your points supply.

Before you know it, you’ll have easily enough points for a rewards flight to Amsterdam (4,000+ points*): plus some bold new threads to go with.

Earn Virgin Points on make-up and beauty treats

Virgin Red’s beauty brand partners give you a front-row seat to all the best, most covetable products out there. We’re talking cutting-edge skincare, new season fragrance, and hot-off-the-catwalk colour blocking shades.

St Tropez bronzers, moisturising cream, lipstick in peachy sunset hues: all will unlock the pathway to points – to spend on treats such as a traditional afternoon tea for two.

Earn points at Selfridges

Earn points at Space NK

Earn points at Cult Beauty

Earn Virgin Points on tech and gadgets

If you’re the kind of person who feeds off the latest GPS smartwatch, or a 64” ultra HD TV, you’re in good company.

Whatever you have in mind, from the latest Apple iMac to cutting-edge home entertainment, Virgin Red has got you covered.

Before you know it, you’ll be swimming in points to spend on yet more entertainment: we’re talking fun adventures like a Mustang blast.

Earn Virgin Points on furniture and home improvements

If you’re looking for that perfect cashmere throw, or the sofa to match your mood board of dreams, Virgin Red is here to help your journey.

Our many partners in the interiors world will provide you with all the inspiration you need; whether that’s hand-carved cabinets from Etsy UK or Egyptian cotton bed linen from our friends at Dunelm – and so much more, including DIY tools for home improvements.

Each time you spend, you earn points: paving the way to posh dinners, spa days and tropical beach travel (to name but a few Virgin Red rewards).

Earn points at Argos.co.uk

Earn points at Etsy UK

Earn points at Habitat

Earn points at Dunelm

Earn points at Wayfair

Earn points at B&Q

Earn points at Wickes

Earn Virgin Points on children’s toys

Virgin Red is the kind of members’ club where the doors are open to all. The whole family is invited along, including our little ones.

Shop for pressies at shopDisney UK and LEGO UK, and build points for a family getaway at the same time. 3,000+ points is all it takes to lower the price of a Virgin Holidays trip to Orlando via Points Plus Money.

Earn points at shopDisney UK

Earn points at LEGO UK

Earn Virgin Points on everyday essentials

The magic of Virgin Red is that you can bring a dash of extraordinary to even the most mundane of tasks.

Everyday buys (prescriptions, vitamins, groceries and more) will reap Virgin Points – putting you on a fast track to mind-blowing Virgin Red adventures including a Lover’s Leap tandem skydive or a murder mystery evening for two.

Earn points at Marks & Spencer

Earn points at LOOKFANTASTIC

Earn points at Boots.com

Earn Virgin Points on luxuries

Last but not least, Virgin Red has a bunch of luxurious treats in the mix to earn points on.

For example, you may be in the mood for a box of rose petal and gin ganache truffles from Fortnum & Mason (suppliers to the Queen, no less). Or you could be tempted by a seasonal bunch of sorbet roses from Appleyard Flowers’ couture collection.

The more you spend, the more Virgin Points you earn; with access to a happy hunting ground of Virgin Red rewards. Rewards such as a one-night boutique escape for two at the Cotswold House Hotel & Spa or a champagne afternoon tea for two.

Earn points at Fortnum & Mason

Earn points at Virgin Balloon Flights

*Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply to all Virgin Red reward flights. Points based on off-peak rates.